South Korea scrambles fighter jets as China, Russia enter air defense zone – Times of India
SEOUL (Reuters) – The South Korean military said on Friday it sent fighter jets after two Chinese and seven Russian fighter jets broke into its air defense identification area during what Beijing called for regular training.
Chinese and Russian planes entered the northeastern part of the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone for an indefinite period before leaving, Seoul Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, adding that they had not violated its airspace.
The JCS sent in fighter jets and in-flight refuellers as a usual stopover to prepare for a potential eventuality.
The Chinese military said in response to a question that its planes were performing routine exercises, the JCS said.
“We assess the situation as joint Chinese and Russian military exercises, but further analysis is needed,” the JCS said in a statement.
Chinese and Russian warplanes have frequently entered the area in recent years amid conflicting claims over various Air defense identification zones (ADIZ).
Unlike airspace, an ADIZ is generally an area where countries can unilaterally require foreign aircraft to take special measures to identify themselves, without any international law governing ADIZ.
Moscow does not recognize KADIZ, while Beijing said the area is not territorial airspace and all countries should enjoy freedom of movement there.
In 2019, South Korean fighter jets fired hundreds of warning shots at Russian military planes as they entered South Korean airspace during a joint air patrol with China.
South Korea and Japan sent jets to intercept the patrol at the time, accusing Russia and China of violating their airspace. Moscow and Beijing have denied it.
