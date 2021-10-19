South Korea says North Korea fired projectile at sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The South Korean military says North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into its eastern waters as it continued a recent round of weapons tests apparently aimed at putting pressure on Washington and Seoul on stalled nuclear diplomacy.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately say what the North fired or how far the weapon had traveled on Tuesday.

Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years due to disagreements over the exchange of crippling US-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s denuclearization measures.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to step up nuclear deterrence since his diplomatic fallout with then-President Donald Trump. His government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s offers to resume dialogue without preconditions, saying Washington must first abandon its “hostile policy,” a term the North uses primarily to refer to sanctions and sanctions. US-Korean military exercises.

Ending a months-long lull, the country has stepped up weapons testing since September while making conditional peace offers in Seoul, reigniting a tendency to pressure South Korea to get what it wants. the United States.