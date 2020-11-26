World
South Korea reports biggest peak in Covid-19 since March – Times of India
SEOUL: South Korea reported 583 new coronavirus Thursday, the highest since March, as it grapples with a third wave of infections that appear to be worsening despite tough new social distancing measures.
The government this week reimposed strict social distancing rules in Seoul and surrounding areas, just a month after they were eased following the second wave of infections.
Now, some experts say the government acted too soon to relax these rules, as the daily official case count exceeds 500 for the first time since March 6.
“The relaxation was carried out due to economic concerns and growing fatigue, but it was premature and sowed the seeds of people’s complacency, ”said Kim Woo-joo, professor of infectious diseases at Korea University Guro Hospital in Seoul.
South Korea’s first wave emerged in late February following meetings of a religious sect, but the latest cases are more scattered in the capital Seoul, making them more difficult to trace and contain.
The armed forces have ordered a 10-day leave ban after a series of outbreaks at military facilities. Other groups were assigned to a sauna, a high school, an aerobic academy, churches, a children’s cafe and a friends reunion.
“COVID-19[female[feminine happened right next to you and your family, ”Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said at a televised meeting of health officials.
“In particular, the spread of infections among the younger generations is extraordinary.”
Infections among young people, many of whom have no symptoms, prompted the government to urge students to stop attending cram schools and private classes before college entrance exams scheduled for December 3.
“Infections appear simultaneously in our daily life, including family reunions and informal gatherings, making it difficult for the government to take preventive measures,” Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said during a briefing.
Health officials did not respond directly to criticism that the government was too quick to ease restrictions following the previous spike in infections in August.
They regretted the economic impact of the latest measures, just after growth in Asia’s fourth-largest economy returned in the third quarter.
South Korean markets held their nerves on Thursday as the central bank kept its key rate stable and slightly raised its growth outlook for this year and next.
Of the latest cases, 553 were transmitted locally and nearly 73% of these were in the greater Seoul area, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
The total number of infections in South Korea stands at 32,318, with 515 deaths.
