South Korea reports 950 cases, biggest daily jump – Times of India
SEOUL: South Korea reported 950 more coronavirus case, its biggest daily increase since the emergence of the pandemic, as fears grow overwhelmed hospitals in the greater capital region.
Figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Saturday brought the country’s number of cases to 41,736, after health officials added more than 8,900 cases in the last 15 days alone. Six Covid-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 578.
Nearly 680 of the new cases were from the densely populated metropolitan area of Seoul, where health workers struggled to keep up with transmissions appearing just about anywhere, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, restaurants , saunas, schools and army units.
Infections have also been reported in other major urban centers, including Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon, Ulsan and Daegu, a southeastern city that was the epicenter of the spring outbreak.
The government had facilitated its social distancing restrictions lowest in October, as experts warn of a viral outbreak in cold weather, when people spend more hours indoors.
Authorities have reinstated some restrictions in recent weeks, such as closing nightclubs and allowing restaurants to only provide deliveries and take-out after 9 p.m., and may be forced to further restrict economic activity. .
Health officials are also trying to step up testing and prevent the virus from spreading by people with mild or no symptoms.
As of Monday, rapid antigenic tests in emergency rooms, intensive care units and remote hospitals will be covered by national health insurance, which would cost beneficiaries around 8,000 won ($ 7) each.
Antigen testing and another form of rapid tests based on saliva samples will also be available for free at designated sites in the capital region, regardless of whether people have symptoms or not.
The country will also deploy more than 800 police, soldiers and officials to support contact tracing
