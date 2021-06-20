World
South Korea plans to ease Seoul restrictions – Times of India
SEOUL: South Korea says he plans to allow social media gatherings up to six people and allow restaurants and cafes to operate until midnight in densely populated areas Seoul zone, from July 1.
Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said on Sunday that the relaxed distancing rules were aimed at “striking a balance between quarantine and (the effort to) get back to normal amid the protracted Covid19 pandemic.” After a two-week transition period, health officials plan to allow gatherings of eight people in the Seoul area from July 15. Currently, authorities allow gatherings of up to four people and allow restaurants, cafes and other businesses to operate until 10 p.m.
Restrictions on the number of people at private gatherings in the area other than Seoul will be lifted.
Kwon says about 30% of South Korea’s 52 million people received their first dose of coronavirus vaccines. He says South Korea reported an average of 444 new cases of the virus every day last week, down 15% from the week before.
Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said on Sunday that the relaxed distancing rules were aimed at “striking a balance between quarantine and (the effort to) get back to normal amid the protracted Covid19 pandemic.” After a two-week transition period, health officials plan to allow gatherings of eight people in the Seoul area from July 15. Currently, authorities allow gatherings of up to four people and allow restaurants, cafes and other businesses to operate until 10 p.m.
Restrictions on the number of people at private gatherings in the area other than Seoul will be lifted.
Kwon says about 30% of South Korea’s 52 million people received their first dose of coronavirus vaccines. He says South Korea reported an average of 444 new cases of the virus every day last week, down 15% from the week before.