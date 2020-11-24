World
South Korea hopes to work closely with Biden as Blinken named top diplomat – Times of India
SEOUL: South Korea plans to work closely with the selection of US President-elect Joe Biden for the post of Secretary of State, Antony blink, to deepen the alliance between the two countries, announced Tuesday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam made the remark after Blinken was appointed as Biden’s first secretary of state, claiming that the former assistant secretary of state under Barack Obama’s administration had a deep understanding of Korean Peninsula problems, Yonhap News Agency reported.
“In the case of Blinken, the candidate for Secretary of State, he is known for his vast experience and expertise in foreign affairs. He also has a deep understanding of South Korea’s relations with the United States. and the problems of the Korean Peninsula, “Choi said in a press. Report.
“We will work with these officials under the next US administration in the hope of further developing the Korea-US alliance,” he said.
Blinken’s appointment has raised prospects that he might take a more realistic approach to North Korea’s denuclearization, similar to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
When asked about Blinken’s view, a Foreign Ministry official said on Tuesday that the government neither presupposes nor predicts based on certain remarks.
“We value his expertise on issues like the Korean Peninsula and do a lot of research in our offices, including the North American Affairs office, on how we’re going to work with him,” Choi added.
Blinken, 58, was Deputy Secretary of State under President Barack Obama and then Vice President Biden from 2015 to 2017. He also served as Deputy National Security Advisor under the former president. The american president.
