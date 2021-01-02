World

South Korea extends distancing rules by 2 weeks – Times of India

SEOUL: South Korea Extends strict distancing rules by two weeks as authorities seek to suppress viral resurgence, while confirming its first-appearing more contagious case coronavirus variant detected in South Africa.
Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said on Saturday that the second-highest level of distancing rules would remain in place for the Seoul region until January 17.
He says the third highest level of restrictions will remain in other areas until then.
The restrictions include a ban on social gatherings of more than five people and in-person religious services.
The government will require foreigners entering South Korea to submit negative viral test results from January 8.

