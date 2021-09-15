South Korea claims Pyongyang tested pair of ballistic missiles

The test comes just days after North Korea tested a long-range cruise missile and, if confirmed, will constitute a violation of UN sanctions.

North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, days after Pyongyang said it tested a long-range cruise missile .

The North has gradually put its weapons program in place amid stalled talks to dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. South Korea’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the news of the gunfire on Wednesday.

The Japanese Coast Guard also said an object landed outside its exclusive economic zone and that it could be a ballistic missile fired from North Korea.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga condemned the apparent trial launch and called it “scandalous”.

Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have called sessions of their national security councils to discuss the launches, according to their offices.

South Korea and China foreign ministers held talks in Seoul on Wednesday amid concerns over North Korea’s recent missile test and the denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington, which are in focus dead since 2019.

If confirmed as a ballistic missile, the test would be North Korea’s first since March of this year and a further violation of United Nations sanctions.

The launch came after North Korea said it had successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile last weekend, calling it “a strategic weapon of great importance”. Analysts say the missile could be the country’s first such weapon with nuclear capability.