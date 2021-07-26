World
South Korea begins vaccination for 55-59 age group as number of Covid-19 cases remains high – Times of India
SEOUL: South Korea on Monday launched the Covid-19 vaccination for people aged 55 to 59 to speed up the pace of its vaccination campaign, as the country battles the fourth wave of infections.
The rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations for people in their upper 50s was on hold for a week this month after a record number of new cases sparked a vaccine rush, depleting available supplies and crashing an official reservation site.
About 6.17 million people, or 84% of people in their 50s, signed up for the vaccine last week, and authorities switched to Pfizer / BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine from Modern shot for some of the group due to fluctuations in the shipping schedule.
Authorities have been criticized for lack of supplies and for a last-minute change that temporarily extended the dosing interval for Pfizer shots at 4 weeks instead of 3 to match Moderna’s.
South Korea has prioritized immunization of the elderly, vulnerable people and frontline health workers. It inoculated 33% of its 52 million people with at least one dose, while 13% were fully inoculated.
the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 1,318 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. The total number of infections in the country stands at 1,90,166, with 2,077 deaths.
Mass testing and tracing has helped the country experience lower Covid-19 death rates than other developed countries so far without a full lockdown, but the new wave of infections prompted the government on Sunday to tighten up social distancing rules across much of the country this week to prevent transmission during the summer vacation.
