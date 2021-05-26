World
South Korea allows citizens who received first dose of Covid vaccine to skip masks from July – Times of India
SEOUL: South Korea announced on Wednesday that people who received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine will no longer be required to wear masks outside from July, in a bid to encourage more people to receive injections of Covid-19.
Public vaccination campaign program announced at a daily interagency meeting on coronavirus response also included a plan to lift the assembly ban for direct family members who received their first dose of vaccine, Yonhap News Agency.
South Korea launched its two-dose vaccination campaign in February and plans to achieve herd immunity by November. The government has completed inoculation of 1.9 million people, or 3.8 percent of the country’s 52 million people.
From July, those who have received their first vaccines can go out without a mask and will be exempt from capacity limits in religious establishments.
Religious establishments in the greater Seoul area are currently not allowed to accept more than 20% of their total seating capacity, according to the news agency, while those in other areas maintain a ceiling of 30%.
From next month, those who receive the first dose will also be exempt from the ban on gathering eight people directly among their family members and will have access to community and elderly welfare centers with fewer restrictions. .
“Health officials plan to completely overhaul the government’s anti-virus measures at the end of September, when more than 70% of people are expected to have received their first shots,” Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said, adding, “We will also examine the relaxation of the rules relating to inner masks when achieving collective immunity. ”
Meanwhile, daily new cases of Covid-19 in the country rebounded strongly to a nearly two-week high today. It reported 707 other fresh coronavirus infections, including 684 local infections, bringing the total number of cases to 137,682, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
