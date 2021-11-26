South Korea accused of discrimination over vaccine recognition

Seoul, South Korea – Imagine two people.

Both live in South Korea. Both were vaccinated against COVID-19 in July while abroad – one in the United States and the other in France.

The two had to be quarantined upon their return to Korea, but authorities accepted the “fully vaccinated” status of only one of them, which means that even if that person was allowed to go to places outside the country. high risk like clubs and bars, and to avoid future quarantines, others found their daily lives severely restricted.

One is a South Korean citizen and the other a foreigner.

“I feel like it’s a bit unfair and in a way discriminatory,” said Laurane Batany, a French national who recently arrived in Korea and was vaccinated in her home country in July.

And his Korean counterpart agrees.

“I cannot find or understand any rational reason to treat foreign residents differently from Koreans for the exact same certificate. It’s as if they think strangers are more likely to lie. It is an obvious disgrace and discrimination, ”said Choi Il-woo, a Korean national who was vaccinated in the United States in July.

Vaccine recognition is crucial in a South Korea that this month revised pandemic restrictions as part of a policy of what it calls “living with COVID-19.”

The new rules include a COVID-19 pass that allows fully vaccinated entry to facilities such as nightclubs, bars, gyms and sports venues. This is the pass – an app called COOV – from which foreigners vaccinated outside Korea are excluded.

The COOV application is crucial for access to sports venues, gymnasiums and other places considered “at high risk” [Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo]

Korean authorities have raised concerns about the credibility of vaccinations carried out beyond its borders and demand that foreigners go to the Korean consulate in the country where they were vaccinated to obtain a “quarantine exemption” before they can. enter South Korea. This exemption means that their vaccine can be registered in the COOV app.

“Since it is difficult to verify the authenticity of a vaccination certificate issued from abroad, a vaccination certificate issued from abroad is only recognized by the Korean government when a quarantine exemption issued by the offices Korean diplomatic abroad is presented in the case of a foreign citizen. “said a statement from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency which was handed to international reporters.

South Korea also has a list of 16 countries, including Myanmar, South Africa and Chile, from which no quarantine exemption is even possible.

Confusing and complicated

As the world slowly opens up and international travel shows signs of rebounding, countries are adopting their own sometimes conflicting policies, despite the WHO advising governments to avoid exclusionary policies and recognize the vaccines equally across borders.

Some other countries have also placed limits on the vaccines they are willing to accept, with some not recognizing those inoculated with the Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines or the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine.

“Some of the COVID-19 policies in South Korea right now are literally as crazy as those in North Korea,” said Chad O’Carroll, journalist and founder of North Korea-focused media organization NKnews. org, posted on Twitter.

To compound the problem, some foreigners in South Korea are not even eligible for the waiver. Students are among them.

“Well, because I’m here as a student and the students when they arrive have to go through quarantine, I couldn’t get a quarantine exemption,” Batany told Al Jazeera.

Students “are simply NOT eligible to apply for a quarantine exemption,” as the Korean Embassy in Finland states in bright red letters on its website.

Unable to register in the Korean system and download the COOV app to prove his double-hit status, Batany has been excluded from parts of Korean society.

“I tried to get into some kind of dance club and bar, and the person at the entrance told us that we can’t come in with our foreign vaccination proof, we have to get the COOV app. We have not been able to have our vaccines recognized, ”she said.

South Korea grapples with surge of cases as it heads to ‘live’ with coronavirus [Yonhap via EPA]

The fact that the rules only apply to foreigners living in South Korea and not to citizens has upset many.

At a press conference last week, health officials tried to explain as best they could that the restrictions were not xenophobic but practical in nature.

“It is difficult to complete the confirmation process, some countries have standardized formats for verification, while other countries accept various evidence from clinics, hospitals or local governments,” said Sohn Youngrea, door -speak of the Ministry of Health and Welfare. “This is why we are asking for exemptions issued by our offices abroad. “

However, not everyone agrees.

Aliens singled out

The British ambassador criticized the logic of the Korean system.

“If the proof produced by a Korean national of an overseas vaccination is good enough for that vaccination to be recorded for the vaccination pass, the same proof should be good enough to also record the overseas vaccinations of the foreign nationals ”, Simon Smith, the British Ambassador. in South Korea, said in a video uploaded to its embassy’s official Twitter account.

The vaccine pass policy has rekindled concerns about official discrimination against foreigners in a country, where only about three percent of the population is of non-Korean descent.

Earlier this month, it emerged that the small town of Gimhae had ordered all foreign children to be tested for the coronavirus after an increase in cases linked to kindergartens. The reaction online prompted the city to back down and apologize.

“We are sorry to have caused inconvenience to parents of foreign children,” the local government said in a statement, according to South Korean news service Yonhap.

There is currently no law in South Korea against discrimination based on ethnicity, race or sexual orientation.

The legislation has been proposed several times since 2007, but has not progressed due to resistance from conservative politicians and religious groups.

“This law is a very common and fundamental law, it is a law based on the equal rights granted in the Korean constitution,” said Lee Jong-geol, co-leader of the South Korean Coalition for Anti-Legislation. -discrimination. “[The vaccination controversy] will help Koreans to generate more interest, to understand why they need an anti-discrimination law.

South Korea has eased restrictions for fully vaccinated people, but people must use an app to show their status and check in at places such as restaurants and bars [File: Yonhap via EPA]

As the British Ambassador noted, discrimination against foreigners over COVID-19 vaccinations is something that affects not only businesses and investors, but also people who actively contribute to Korean society.

But any change in the law will likely be too late for Betany and other foreigners residing in South Korea and vaccinated elsewhere.

For now, they have to follow the rules for those who haven’t had any jabs – submit a negative PCR test taken within the previous 48 hours in order to enter a gym, club, or other large venue.

Some get vaccinated again, but Betany just hopes the better and the government changes its policies.

“I guess we’ll have to wait,” she laughs.