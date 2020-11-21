South Dakota and New Mexico offer a glimpse into the alternate realities of the American pandemic.

Known cases of the coronavirus in the United States have now passed 12 million, and the daily routines of large numbers of Americans are now shaped by their zip codes, governors, and beliefs about the virus. Are they wearing masks? Go to school in person or online? Go to the restaurant? Being exposed to the virus?

The pandemic and the country’s rambling response have taken the notion of two Americas to a new extreme. The contrasts are particularly visible in South Dakota and New Mexico, states that have two different economies: one wide open, the other locked.

In South Dakota, where a conservative border philosophy dominates, the economy has performed relatively well, with an unemployment rate of 3.6%, well below the national average of 6.9%. Some cities, stores, and school districts require masks or social distancing, but overall, the state has the fewest restrictions, with no mask mandate or meaningful limits for business.

But hospitalization rates have been the highest in the country, and more than 7% of the population has tested positive. The state has the second highest rate of new cases in the country.