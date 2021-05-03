South China Sea: top Philippine diplomat swears against China online – Times of India

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin frequently uses strong language on Twitter.

MANILA: The Philippines On Monday, the senior diplomat made clear in Beijing where to go, as the government insisted Chinese ships still illegally linger in the conflict. South china sea .

“China, my friend, how can I say it politely? Let me see … O … GET IT FUCK OUT, ”Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin tweeted.

The latest spit between Manila and Beijing over the resource-rich waters – which China claims almost entirely – erupted in March after hundreds of Chinese boats were spotted inside the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

China has refused repeated calls from the Philippines to withdraw the boats, and tensions have escalated as Manila steps up maritime patrols in the region.

Locsin frequently uses strong language on Twitter and defended his latest outburst by saying, “The usual suave diplomatic speech does nothing.”

He also likened China to “a nasty ox who forces your attention on a handsome guy who wants to be a friend.”

The order came as its foreign affairs department accused the Chinese coast guard of “belligerent actions” against Philippine ships involved in maritime exercises near the disputed area. Scarborough shoal .

Controlled by China Scarborough is one of the richest fishing grounds in the region and a flashpoint between the two countries, which have competing claims.

The department said it had lodged a diplomatic protest against the actions of Chinese ships against the Southeast Asian country’s coastguard during patrols and training exercises near the reef last month.

The department said the presence of Chinese ships was a “flagrant violation of Philippine sovereignty.”

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Scarborough Shoal is 240 kilometers (150 miles) west of the Philippines’ main island, Luzon.

China seized it in 2012 and subsequently ignored a 2016 international tribunal ruling that declared its landmark claim over much of the South China Sea to be without merit.

The once icy relationship between the two countries had heated up under the president Rodrigo Duterte , which overturned the decision in exchange for trade and investment promises that critics say largely failed to materialize.

Faced with growing domestic pressure to take a tougher line, Duterte said last week that Philippine maritime patrols would continue, insisting that its sovereignty over the waters was non-negotiable.