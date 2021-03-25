World
South China Sea News: Philippines Deploy More Navy Ships to Dispute Sea Amid Dispute With China | World News – Times of India
MANILA: The Philippine military ordered the deployment of more naval vessels to the South China Sea on Thursday amid a growing diplomatic row over a fleet of Chinese boats stationed near a disputed reef.
China claims almost all of the resource-rich sea, and has been blamed by the United States this week of efforts to “intimidate and provoke others” by stationing its ships near Whitsun Reef.
Manila has ordered Beijing to recall 183 boats to the boomerang-shaped reef about 320 kilometers (175 nautical miles) west of Palawan Island, describing their presence as an incursion of its sovereign territory.
About 220 boats were detected by the Philippine Coast Guard on March 7 but were not made public until last weekend. A military air patrol over the reef found on Monday that 183 were still there.
China says fishing boats are sheltering from bad weather near the reef, which it says is part of the disputed Spratly Islands.
A spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Philippines said the additional navy ships would conduct “sovereignty patrols” in the waterway.
He did not say whether the ships would approach the reef or what type of vessel would be used.
The diplomatic feud intensified with several countries, including Canada, Australia and Japan, expressing concern at increased tensions in the region.
Beijing often invokes the so-called nine-dash line to justify its apparent historic rights to most of the South China Sea, parts of which are also claimed by Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei.
China ignored a 2016 international tribunal ruling that declared its claim baseless.
Relations between the Philippines and China have heated up under President Rodrigo Duterte, who has pursued greater economic cooperation with Beijing.
He has repeatedly said that a conflict with China would be futile and the Philippines would lose and suffer greatly in the process.
Duterte met with the Chinese ambassador to the Philippines this week and expressed concern over the presence of the ships, President Harry Roque spokesman said Thursday.
But Roque said there was “no real controversy since they (the Chinese) don’t insist on staying there permanently.”
China claims almost all of the resource-rich sea, and has been blamed by the United States this week of efforts to “intimidate and provoke others” by stationing its ships near Whitsun Reef.
Manila has ordered Beijing to recall 183 boats to the boomerang-shaped reef about 320 kilometers (175 nautical miles) west of Palawan Island, describing their presence as an incursion of its sovereign territory.
About 220 boats were detected by the Philippine Coast Guard on March 7 but were not made public until last weekend. A military air patrol over the reef found on Monday that 183 were still there.
China says fishing boats are sheltering from bad weather near the reef, which it says is part of the disputed Spratly Islands.
A spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Philippines said the additional navy ships would conduct “sovereignty patrols” in the waterway.
He did not say whether the ships would approach the reef or what type of vessel would be used.
The diplomatic feud intensified with several countries, including Canada, Australia and Japan, expressing concern at increased tensions in the region.
Beijing often invokes the so-called nine-dash line to justify its apparent historic rights to most of the South China Sea, parts of which are also claimed by Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei.
China ignored a 2016 international tribunal ruling that declared its claim baseless.
Relations between the Philippines and China have heated up under President Rodrigo Duterte, who has pursued greater economic cooperation with Beijing.
He has repeatedly said that a conflict with China would be futile and the Philippines would lose and suffer greatly in the process.
Duterte met with the Chinese ambassador to the Philippines this week and expressed concern over the presence of the ships, President Harry Roque spokesman said Thursday.
But Roque said there was “no real controversy since they (the Chinese) don’t insist on staying there permanently.”
Source link