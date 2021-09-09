World
South China Sea News: China Tries to Capture an Island in the South China Sea | World News – Times of India
BEIJING: China is trying to seize an island in southern China in the face of a strong US naval presence. The Chinese navy has announced that it is sealing off the sea area west of the Leizhou Peninsula for “live fire exercises” Thursday and Friday.
This follows another move that the Chinese Navy’s Southern Theater Command conducted in the early hours of Wednesday – an amphibious landing exercise in the South china sea.
It used the Wuzhishan, a Type 071 amphibious transport dock, two helicopters, at least one tank and three air-cushion landing craft for this purpose. Public broadcaster CCTV showed soldiers being sent to an unspecified island by both helicopters and the transport dock.
China had previously asserted that the USS Benfold Navy had “entered areas adjacent to the Meiji Reef” in the maritime area until he was “warned” by Chinese naval and air forces.
“The naval and air forces of the PLA’s southern theater command have been following up and monitoring the entire process of the US destroyer and warning him,” he said in a written statement. .
The US Navy’s 7th Fleet called this statement “false.” “The USS Benfold conducted this FONOP in accordance with international law and then continued to conduct normal operations in international waters,” he said.
Beijing’s objective is to take advantage of the loss of image suffered by the United States in Afghanistan to weaken Washington’s ties with seven different countries bordering the sea, according to observers. These countries include Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.
Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea’s 1.3 million square miles as its sovereign territory. He ignored claims from other Southeast Asian countries, which are trying to maintain relations with the United States and China, which is their biggest trading partner.
Tension has been mounting in the maritime area since last Sunday when China announced a set of new maritime rules to be followed by foreign ships entering “Chinese waters.” They were asked to declare the details of their cargo in case they were carrying radioactive materials, bulk oil, chemicals and a host of other supplies.
The state-run Global Times quoted a military expert, Fu Qianshao, as saying that the US Navy’s USS Benfold could be coordinated with the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, which was operating near Japan.
According to oversight from the South China Sea Strategic Investigation Initiative (SCSPI), a Beijing-based think tank, a US Navy aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson entered the sea on Monday. from South China via the Bashi Canal.
The U.S. Pacific Fleet confirmed the presence of the aircraft carrier in the area in a tweet on Tuesday.
