South Australia Lockdown Update: South Australia Says Man’s ‘Lie’ Caused Coronavirus Lockdown As Severe Restrictions Relaxed | World News – Times of India
SYDNEY: South Australiais drastic six days coronavirus The lockdown was triggered by a “lie” to contact the tracers of a man who tested positive and restrictions across the state are expected to be lifted much sooner than expected, authorities said on Friday.
The news of the shock came just two days after the state government ordered people to stay in their homes and shut down many businesses to tackle what was seen as a contagious epidemic coronavirus.
The Prime Minister of the State of South Australia, Steven Marshall, said at a press conference in Adelaide this man to a pizza bar linked to the outbreak told contact tracers he only bought one pizza there, when he actually worked multiple shifts at the point of sale alongside another worker who had tested positive.
Authorities speculated that the unnamed man caught the virus from a very short exposure, leading them to believe the strain must be highly contagious.
“Their (human) story didn’t quite match. We sued them. We now know they lied,” Marshall told reporters. “Had this person been honest with the contact follow-up teams, we wouldn’t have gone into a six-day lockdown. ”
“To say that I rant against the actions of this individual is an absolute understatement. These selfish actions of this individual have put our entire state in a very difficult situation.”
While the outbreak is still of concern, Marshall said restrictions would be lifted early with a home order ending at midnight Saturday, when most businesses would also be allowed to open.
Asked what punishment the individual might face, Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said there was “no penalty” for lying to tracers under current law, although that would likely be reviewed.
“I think it’s obvious to say that this person’s actions have had a devastating impact on our community,” Stevens said. “The difficulties are not lost on us.”
Stevens said a team reviewing the information the man provided to contract tracers was not satisfied with the “feeling they got from it.” Stevens would not be drawn to the man’s likely motivation for deceptive contact tracers.
Home to around 1.8 million people, South Australia has recorded 25 cases of the latest cluster, linked to a returning traveler from the UK. The number of new cases in the state is expected to increase further in the coming days.
The country as a whole has been relatively successful in containing the virus with only around 95 currently active cases.
Victoria state on Friday announced its 21st day of zero cases, a well-deserved reward for a marathon lockdown in the country’s second-largest city, Melbourne.
