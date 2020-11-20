South Australia drops lockdown after ‘lie’ discovered

A man linked to a pizza restaurant outbreak told contact tracers he was only there for take out when working at the outlet.

South Australia must lift a strict six-day coronavirus lockdown early, saying the restrictions were imposed after a man who tested positive misled contact tracers about his activities.

The news of the shock came just two days after the state government ordered people to stay home and shut down businesses to tackle what it believed to be a highly contagious coronavirus outbreak.

State Prime Minister Steven Marshall told a press conference in Adelaide that a man at a pizza bar linked to the outbreak had “deliberately tricked” contact tracers, telling them that ‘he had only bought one pizza there, when he had actually worked multiple shifts at the point of sale alongside another worker who tested positive.

The lie led authorities to speculate that the man caught the virus from a very short exposure, suggesting the strain was highly contagious.

“Their story (that of man) did not match. We pursued them. We now know they lied, ”Marshall told reporters.

“To say that I rant against this person’s actions is an absolute understatement. These selfish actions of this individual have put our entire state in a very difficult situation.

Exercise outside the home is now allowed and can be done with members of the same household. All other restrictions under the Stay at Home direction will remain in effect until midnight Saturday. From 12:01 am Sunday, the restrictions will be relaxed and @SAPoliceNews will provide details. pic.twitter.com/zUzVgTGoUZ – Steven Marshall, MP (@marshall_steven) November 20, 2020

While the outbreak is still of concern, Marshall said restrictions would be lifted early with a home order ending at midnight Saturday, when most businesses would also be allowed to open.

When asked about the punishment the person might suffer, Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said there was “no penalty” for lying to tracers under current law, although this is subject to review .

“I think it’s obvious to say that this person’s actions have had a devastating impact on our community,” Stevens said. “The difficulties are not lost on us.”

Criticisms

Stevens would not be drawn to the man’s motivation for deceptive contact tracers.

Authorities on Wednesday ordered schools, shops, pubs, factories and even take-out restaurants to close and stay at home Orders were issued for residents of the state of around 1.8 million people.

Since then, however, tens of thousands of tests have shown no new community transmission and the cluster has arrived at just 25 cases, leading to accusations that authorities have overreacted.

Tens of thousands of tests have shown no new community transmission in South Australia [Brenton Edwards/AFP]

Residents of Adelaide, the state capital, and the rest of South Australia will be able to leave their homes immediately to exercise, and most other restrictions will be relaxed on Saturday evening.

The number of new cases in the state is expected to increase further over the next few days.

Australia as a whole has been relatively successful in containing the virus with only around 95 currently active cases.

Victoria state reported its 21st day of zero cases on Friday, following a lockdown marathon of the nation’s second largest city, Melbourne.