South Africa’s highest court sentences ex-president Jacob Zuma

Jacob Zuma stepped down as president in February 2018

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months by the country’s highest court.

He has five days to surrender to the police. Otherwise, the Minister of Police must order his arrest.

The prison sentence comes after the Constitutional Court found him in contempt for defying his order to appear in a corruption investigation while he was president.

Zuma’s tenure, which ended in 2018, has been hampered by allegations of corruption.

Businessmen have been accused of conspiring with politicians to influence the decision-making process.

The former president made an appearance during the investigation into what became the “state capture” but then declined to appear afterwards.

The investigation – led by Judge Raymond Zondo – asked the Constitutional Court to intervene.

Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe was damning in her decision. Mr. Zuma refused to appear in court to explain his actions, she said, and instead he “chose to make provocative, baseless and offensive statements that were a calculated effort to challenge the integrity of Justice.

“I have no choice but to imprison Mr. Zuma, in the hope that this sends an unequivocal message… the rule of law and the administration of justice prevail.”

The former president was not in court to hear the majority decision and has repeatedly said he was the victim of a giant political plot.

The prison sentence marks a dramatic turning point for a man who was last in prison half a century ago for his role in South Africa’s liberation struggle, the BBC’s Andrew Harding said.

In a separate legal case, Mr Zuma pleaded not guilty last month in his corruption trial involving a $ 5 billion (£ 3 billion) arms deal in the 1990s.