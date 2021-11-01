South Africans vote in local polls in key test for ruling ANC

Polling stations have opened in South Africa for local elections amid growing discontent with the ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), in power since the end of the white minority regime in 1994.

About 26 million people have registered for the vote on Monday which will test the ANC’s waning support for its inability to tackle glaring inequalities and poor services. They will choose local councilors in 257 municipalities.

About 10,000 troops have been called in to help police secure the ballot, the first since the deadly July riots sparked after the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller, reporting from Johannesburg, said Monday’s vote would be a precursor to national elections, especially for the ANC.

“The ANC is in trouble – Monday’s vote would be an indication of what the ANC could possibly do in the national elections and how people would look at President Cyril Ramaphosa and their confidence in him as that leader, ”she said.

“It is a party struggling with internal turmoil and if the turnout is low the ANC risks losing the power it already has to smaller parties.”

Independent Electoral Commission official folds ballot at polling station in Langa [Rodger Bosch/AFP]

Opinion polls suggest that a majority of voters could for the first time turn against the ANC, which has governed nationally since the election of Nelson Mandela ended the apartheid regime in 1994.

Senior party members, including former President Zuma, face a slew of corruption investigations – the latest linked to coronavirus-related spending.

Unemployment reached 34.4%. In July, Zuma’s imprisonment sparked riots and looting that left at least 354 dead.

But for many voters, daily frustrations are at the fore. Decades of mismanagement plagued the state’s utilities, causing water cuts and blackouts that interrupted the ANC’s own campaign.

“The apartheid government was bad, but at least it was doing the people a favor,” said Samuel Mahlaule, a 55-year-old Uber driver and father of four in Soweto.

He was in line with fewer than 20 people at a polling station near President Ramaphosa’s childhood home, and he wants change.

“I have voted regularly since the advent of democracy in 1994,” he said. “I need change.”

“Our ANC leaders haven’t really delivered the goods. They make too many empty promises. But we remain hopeful. “

Voters line up to vote at a polling station in Langa [Rodger Bosch/AFP]

Further in Danville, a predominantly white, middle-class suburb of Pretoria, Charmaine Barnard, 57, also longs for change.

“The reason I am voting is to make changes in the country, a better life for everyone,” she said.

Ramaphosa and other senior ANC leaders campaigned relentlessly across the country, with the president himself even stopping in small towns.

Last week, they focused on the main battlefields of Gauteng, home to the capital Pretoria and the financial center of Johannesburg, which the ANC first lost in the last local elections in 2016.

That year, the party won just under 54% of the vote nationwide, its worst electoral setback in its history.

Throughout the campaign, Ramaphosa tried to convince voters that they were “cleaning up the party”.

A woman has her thumb marked with indelible ink before voting at a polling station in Soweto [Sumaya Hisham/Reuters]

In the meantime, the opposition is fractured.

The main Democratic Alliance, widely regarded as a predominantly white party, has formed unlikely coalitions with radical left economic freedom fighters.

But the local governments they set up together often spend more time bickering than working to provide services.

A record 1,700 of the 60,000 candidates in Monday’s races are independents, reflecting disenchantment with traditional parties.

Their performance will set the stage for the 2024 general election.