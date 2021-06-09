South African woman gives birth to 10 babies in Pretoria – reports

A South African woman has reportedly given birth to 10 babies in what would be a new world record.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole’s husband says they were amazed by the tenfolds after scans showed only eight in the womb.

“It’s seven boys and three girls. I’m happy. I’m emotional. I can’t talk much,” her husband Teboho Tsotetsi told Pretoria News after birth.

A South African official confirmed the births to the BBC, but another said they had yet to see the babies.

Guinness World Records told the BBC it was investigating Ms Sithole’s case.

Woman who had eight babies in the United States in 2009 currently holds the Guinness World Record so that most children born in a single birth survive.

Last month, 25 years old Halima Cissé from Mali gave birth to nine babies, who are doing well in a clinic in Morocco.

Most pregnancies involving large numbers of babies end prematurely, says Rhoda Odhiambo, BBC Africa health reporter.

Multiple births involving more than three babies are rare and often the result of fertility treatments – but in this case, the couple say they conceived naturally.

Prayers and sleepless nights

Ms Sithole, 37, has already given birth to twins, who are now six years old.

She is said to be in good health after giving birth by Caesarean section after 29 weeks of pregnancy in Pretoria on Monday evening.

Speaking to Pretoria News a month ago, Ms Sithole said her pregnancy was “difficult at first” and that she had prayed for a healthy birth, with many sleepless nights worrying about what was going to happen.

“How would they fit into the womb?” Would they survive? She wondered, but the doctors reassured her that her uterus was expanding.

Most pregnancies involving a large number of babies end prematurely

When it was thought that she was carrying eight fetuses, Ms Sithole suffered from pain in her legs and doctors discovered that two of the eight “were in the wrong tube”.

The story continues

“This has been sorted out and I have been fine since then. I can’t wait for my children to be due,” she told the newspaper at the time.

Her husband also said he was over the moon and felt like “one of God’s chosen children. It is a miracle that I appreciate.”

Only two sets of non-tuples had ever been recorded – but none of the babies survived for more than a few days.

