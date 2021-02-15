South African Jacob Zuma convicted of contempt of court, judge says

Jacob Zuma was forced to resign as South African president in 2018

A South African judge has said he wants former President Jacob Zuma sentenced to jail for not appearing before him to respond to corruption allegations.

Mr. Zuma, 79, ignored a summons to appear before a commission of inquiry chaired by Judge Ray Zondo.

The judge said Mr Zuma’s challenge could lead to lawlessness and he would ask South Africa’s highest court to convict the ex-president for contempt.

Mr Zuma said he believed Judge Zondo was biased against him.

He had previously asked the judge to step down as chair of the inquiry.

Judge Zondo denied the request and said he was doing his job impartially.

At least 40 witnesses implicated Mr. Zuma in corruption.

Among the allegations made against him was the fact that during his tenure he allowed the wealthy Gupta family to plunder state resources and influence political and ministerial appointments.

Mr. Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing.

The Constitutional Court ruled last month that Zuma was required to appear before the commission.

Mr. Zuma’s supporters say they won’t allow him to go to jail

After his non-appearance on Monday, Judge Zondo said everyone was equal before the law and that if Mr. Zuma was allowed to challenge the courts, it would have profound implications for democracy.

Mr. Zuma has not commented since the judge’s ruling, but previously said he was not afraid of going to jail.

But some of his supporters, dressed in military fatigue, marched past his rural home, vowing to protect him.

Mr Zuma was forced to step down as president in 2018 after being dogged by corruption allegations throughout his nine-year tenure.

His successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, took office pledging to tackle the problem.

“ An extraordinary contempt for the law ”

Analysis box by Andrew Harding, Africa correspondent

In an extraordinary display of disregard for the rule of law in South Africa, the former president defied both a legal summons and a ruling by the country’s Constitutional Court.

The story continues

Instead of responding to dozens of corruption allegations brought against him by witnesses during a public inquiry, Mr. Zuma chose to stay in his rural home, guarded by supporters who said they would fight for prevent his arrest.

The inquest judge – quietly furious – said he would now seek jail time for Mr Zuma for contempt of court.

It would be a truly seismic moment for this young democracy.

Some may dismiss Mr Zuma’s challenge as an act of desperation by a disgraced politician already facing multiple corruption charges.

But it’s a volatile time for the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa.

Other powerful figures also involved in corruption are mounting a retaliation, with Mr Zuma’s blessing, seeking to regain control of the party – and the country – once again.

President Ramaphosa is still widely respected here. But the ANC’s power struggles could yet overthrow him.

With its economy in the grip of a pandemic and the fight against corruption far from won, South Africa faces daunting challenges.