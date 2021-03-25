South African court to rule on Jacob Zuma and era of impunity
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – For nearly three years, South African investigators have unearthed a network of corruption around former President Jacob Zuma in a public inquiry that has captivated the country.
There were high-end whiskey bribes, luxury cars and a Louis Vuitton bag filled with cash. Senior officials handed out lucrative government contracts in exchange for monthly distributions. This era of grafting drained tens of billions of dollars from state coffers and became one of the most infamous chapters in South Africa’s post-apartheid history.
Now, the country’s highest court will determine whether Mr. Zuma can be held accountable for contempt of court and an era of inconsequential corruption, in a hearing that represents one of the greatest tests for southern democratic institutions. African women in recent years.
“This is an absolutely critical moment: the principle that all people will be equal before the law is challenged and the constitutional system itself is called into question,” said William Gumede, president of the Democracy Works Foundation, a South African non-profit group. “Basically, the former president says he’s above the law of the land, he’s above the Constitution, he’s untouchable.
The hearing before the Constitutional Court on Thursday comes a month after Mr Zuma defied a court order appear before corruption investigators, a decision which called into question the legitimacy of the South African legal system and prompted the chief investigator to seek a two-year prison sentence for Mr. Zuma for contempt of court.
The Constitutional Court is unlikely to pass such a harsh sentence when the verdict is delivered in the coming weeks. It could spark mass protests from Mr. Zuma’s supporters and destabilize the country as he turns away the worst coronavirus epidemic on the continent, an economy battered by the pandemic and record unemployment.
Nonetheless, the hearing itself is seen as an important moment for South Africa, which has been plagued by corruption for the past decade, with few officials held to account.
The case also highlighted the challenges facing the African National Congress, the party of Nelson Mandela that has ruled the country since the end of apartheid in 1994. During Mr. Zuma’s nine-year tenure, the party has been devoured by corruption scandals which tarnished its image and aroused public outrage at mismanagement.
After Mr. Zuma was ousted from the presidency in 2018, the ANC became increasingly polarized between the loyalists of the former president and the supporters of his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, who is committed to cracking down on corruption and restoring public trust.
Stubborn resistance to Mr. Ramaphosa’s efforts within the ANC has cast serious doubts on his ability to keep that promise.
But Thursday’s High Court hearing could be the start of a turning point, analysts say. Mr. Zuma not only faces jail time because of the result, but he will also be tried in May. allegations that he accepted bribes of arms dealers in the 90s.
“For 15 years or more, Jacob Zuma has used the force of the South African justice system to postpone his day in court” by appealing the cases against him, said Richard calland, professor of constitutional law at the University of Cape Town. “But he’s now out of a legal lead. This is the moment when he finally legally meets his Waterloo.
Mr. Zuma has denied all allegations in both cases. In recent months, he has also accused the head of the corruption investigation, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, of having maintained a personal vendetta against him, and attacked the investigation itself.
Created in 2018, the survey is known as State Capture Commission, a term that has become a buzzword in South Africa and refers to corruption at such a high level that private groups have effectively bought the power to divert state resources into their own hands.
So far the commission has interviewed more than 250 witnesses during televised hearings which became a sort of telenovela on the country’s deep corruption. It is expected to end in June and present a report to South African officials that could include suggestions for prosecution.
Taken together, the testimonies paint a damning portrait of post-apartheid South Africa where relations between former freedom fighters in business and government have turned into criminal enterprises and elites have manipulated efforts to transfer economic power from the country’s white minority to black South Africans to line their own pockets.
At least 40 witnesses have directly implicated Zuma in arrangements to loot tens of millions of dollars from state-owned enterprises. In total, about $ 33 billion siphoned from state coffers during his tenure, which ended in 2018 amid public outrage over the transplant and bitter infighting within the ruling party.
