JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – For nearly three years, South African investigators have unearthed a network of corruption around former President Jacob Zuma in a public inquiry that has captivated the country.

There were high-end whiskey bribes, luxury cars and a Louis Vuitton bag filled with cash. Senior officials handed out lucrative government contracts in exchange for monthly distributions. This era of grafting drained tens of billions of dollars from state coffers and became one of the most infamous chapters in South Africa’s post-apartheid history.

Now, the country’s highest court will determine whether Mr. Zuma can be held accountable for contempt of court and an era of inconsequential corruption, in a hearing that represents one of the greatest tests for southern democratic institutions. African women in recent years.

“This is an absolutely critical moment: the principle that all people will be equal before the law is challenged and the constitutional system itself is called into question,” said William Gumede, president of the Democracy Works Foundation, a South African non-profit group. “Basically, the former president says he’s above the law of the land, he’s above the Constitution, he’s untouchable.