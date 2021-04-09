South African artists fight against the closure of Covid theaters

Likhwezi dance group took part in protest demanding more help for struggling artists

South Africa’s once thriving cultural scene is under threat because coronavirus restrictions have made it difficult to host public events, but some artists have found new ways to show their creativity, as Mohammed Allie reports from Cap.

News of Cape Town’s Fugard Theater closing last month has been greeted as the disappearance of an old friend.

“Another icon has fallen to Covid 19,” tweeted John Kani, one of the country’s most famous actors.

In just a decade of existence, the theater, named after world-renowned playwright Athol Fugard, had grown into a highly regarded venue that featured local writers as well as internationally renowned plays and musicals.

For the artist community, its closure has come to symbolize the struggle it is now facing more than a year after the implementation of measures against coronaviruses.

Performers say they make a crucial contribution to society

Under current restrictions, theaters can only use half of their seating capacity up to a maximum of 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors, subject to strict Covid security measures -19.

For most theaters, audience limits have made the staging of productions economically unsustainable.

This has pushed a number of artists into desperate circumstances.

‘Forced to live in a car’

“This is very bad. The arts have always been in a difficult space in South Africa, but the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown have made it worse,” Blythe Stuart-Linger, an administrator and arts producer.

“For example, when I posted a message on Facebook saying that I was looking for someone to help clean my house, I received at least 50 responses from artists I saw on stage and people with which I worked on.

“I also know artists who have been in the profession for many years who have had to sell their homes and live in their cars. We are losing a lot of talented artists.”

One of those severely affected by the pandemic is Andile Makubalo, a member of the popular Cape Town-based marimba group Abavuki.

“We have had to cancel 35 concerts since last year, including four tours in Europe, Asia and Africa,” says Makubalo.

“I have not been able to generate any income in the past year and I have only survived because of my family who support me.”

The problem in the creative sector has been magnified by the failure of a government initiative to support struggling artists.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged $ 20.6million (£ 15million) as part of his stimulus package announced last October to help the arts sector.

Some have received funding, but many artists are still awaiting payment.

‘Where is the money?’

The delay prompted a sit-in at the offices of the National Arts Council (NAC) in Johannesburg, led by internationally renowned opera and jazz singer Sibongile Mngoma.

They were joined by angry artists who staged protests in other provinces.

At the Artscape Theater in Cape Town, protesters held signs with messages such as “Respect artists”, “I have to pay my rent” and “Where’s the money?”

Artists at Cape Town protest accuse government of failing to understand industry they work in

Mngoma herself has been severely affected by the lockdown.

“I moved a couple of times because I had to shrink and shrink and shrink the scale even more, so it’s been pretty hectic.”

With the arts sector having played an important role in the struggle against apartheid, she believes the government needs to take the industry much more seriously.

“The arts are the soul of any nation and in this country in particular, the arts have driven our democracy and won us many freedoms.

“To suddenly think that the arts are no longer relevant now that we have a new dispensation is very short-sighted.”

The artists accused the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture of lacking vision, strategy and little understanding of their sector.

The minister responsible for the stimulus fund, Nathi Mthethwa, admitted to the press that the money had been mismanaged by the CNA and apologized.

‘Our eclectic program continues’

Thanks to state funding and creative thinking, some venues, such as the Baxter Theater in Cape Town and the Market Theater in Johannesburg, have remained open.

“At the moment, we’re putting on shows for members of the public, but it’s financially prohibitive,” says Fahiem Stellenboom, Marketing Director of Baxter.

The Baxter had to be innovative to find ways to generate income.

“We have encouraged production houses, advertising agencies and those involved in the filming to use the venue. Over the past few months we have had a few photo ops and film productions done in our main theater.”

Contrary to Baxter’s approach, James Ngcobo, artistic director of Johannesburg’s Market Theater, was determined to continue staging productions under the foreclosure rules.

“I decided that whenever we had windows to do it, we would organize our productions,” he says.

“What’s so beautiful is that every night we had a wide range of people coming to the theater. We continue with the eclectic program the market is known for.”

Performers in South Africa wonder what things will look like after infections go away

Ngcobo believes that state-sponsored theaters like the Market have a duty to help their independent colleagues who are struggling to stay afloat.

“As managers of these spaces, we need to think about how we are helping to breathe life into industry in these difficult times.”

“ The pandemic has opened up avenues ”

But some also feel that the arts, and artists in general, are traditionally resilient in South Africa.

“We are always able to reinvent ourselves,” says Stuart-Linger.

In this vein, Buhle Ngaba, an award-winning actress, writer and cultural activist, has found new ways to develop and present her work.

“South African artists are resourceful,” she says, “so it’s been a great opportunity for us to really recognize and see each other, [to see] what we can do by pooling our resources even if it is only our creativity. Our creativity is everything. “

Ngaba says the closure of traditional venues prompted her to quickly find new platforms to perform on.

Last year, she recorded a show for a virtual festival on the Artscape stage.

“It wouldn’t have happened before the pandemic – a step of this magnitude for a young black African woman to tell a story she wrote herself wouldn’t have been possible, but I took it. is the difference and I was ready for it.

“The pandemic has opened avenues thanks to our own creativity and our means.

“I know actors who write, direct, organize on the pitch. We only do one thing, we do everything because we have no choice. Ultimately, we also need to eat.”

While an increasing number of artists are now using the online platform to deliver their work, the amount of money it can generate is not on the same scale.

Mngoma also says that nothing can replace the authenticity of being on stage to perform in front of an audience where they can be close to those watching and where the comments are immediate.

“It’s easier for someone like me to go on stage and perform than to perform online. Unlike other forms of music, with opera you really have to be in the theater.”