South African Adrian Nel killed in jihadist attack in Mozambique

South African Adrian Nel is the most prominent foreigner to be killed in the brutal insurgency led by militant Islamists in northern Mozambique. Dozens of bodies were seen but few details emerged on the other victims.

Nel is said to have celebrated his 41st birthday on April 1, but his body now rests in a mortuary in Pemba – a coastal town in the resource-rich Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique, which has become the last frontline of the world war. led by Islamist militants.

Speaking to the BBC from her home in South Africa, Nel’s mother, Meryl Knox, said her son left behind his French-Canadian wife and three children – a 10-year-old boy and two six-year-old daughters. and two years.

“He was an absolutely wonderful father and a wonderful person in every way.

“There have been so many messages of comfort from people who have known him over the years. And he will be sadly, terribly missed, ”she said.

A commercial diver who had lost his job in South Africa due to the devastating impact of Covid-19, Nel moved to Mozambique in January to join his father and younger brother in the construction industry, building camps accommodation for workers in Palma, which has become the hub of a booming gas industry following the discovery at sea of ​​one of Africa’s largest natural gas fields.

Just three months later, he faced cruel death, after being shot by militants who carried out a four-day attack on the city, targeting shops, banks, a military barracks and the Amarula Hotel. , where Nel, his father and his younger brother had taken refuge with other expatriates.

Ms Knox said details of her son’s death were still vague, but he appeared to have been killed as he tried to escape on Friday.

“No army to protect them, none of them have weapons, so it was a question of fleeing for your life or facing these insurgents, who are so cruel and barbaric,” she said. added.

Hundreds of heavily armed militants attacked Palma, killing dozens. They included Nel and six other people who were in a convoy of vehicles apparently ambushed.

‘Adrian was just such a bright light’

In an interview with Reuters news agency, Ms Knox said her husband Gregory and youngest son Wesley hid with his body in a bush until the next morning when they surrendered. in Pemba, about 250 km south of Palma.

A contractor told the BBC that the rescue operation in Pemba was carried out by local businesses and suppliers.

“In the wee hours of the morning, they managed to coordinate and join the evacuees on the beach, put them on boats and put them to safety.”

“Where the hell was the support from big business, from countries?” He asked.

Ms Knox was scathing at the South African government’s response to the attack.

“There was no support from our government until we called them to ask what was going on and why no one was helping the people stranded there,” she told the BBC .

Ms Knox said she spoke to her husband, who was still in Mozambique with their youngest son.

“The doctor went to see them last night and at least they got a little sleep. But I hear Wesley is not doing very well,” Ms. Knox said, without going into details.

The AFP news agency reports that Wesley will be evacuated to South Africa on the first available flight, while Ms Knox’s husband will remain in Mozambique until their late son’s body is repatriated.

“Adrian was just such a bright light – someone who kept the family with his constant joy and love. Now [we’ve got] to try to pick up the pieces and just hope we do well with his wife and kids, ”Ms Knox told the BBC.