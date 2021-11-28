South Africa, whose Omicron scientists have detected, is an outlier on the least vaccinated continent.

At first glance, the emergence of the Omicron variant is the unfortunate fulfillment of expert predictions that failure to prioritize vaccinations for African countries would allow the coronavirus to continue to circulate and mutate there, putting jeopardizing the world’s ability to move beyond the pandemic.

While Western countries kept most of the global vaccine supply for themselves, African countries were denied access to doses or could not afford them. Just over 10 percent of Africans have received a dose of the vaccine, compared to 64 percent in North America and 62 percent in Europe.

But the problem is changing. In recent weeks, vaccines have started pouring into Africa, and the new challenge is how to scale up vaccinations quickly, as South Africa is demonstrating.

“We have not completely overcome the problem of vaccine supply in low-income countries,” said Shabir Madhi, a virologist at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. “But where they are available, countries find it difficult to develop. “