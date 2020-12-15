South Africa tightens restrictions; officials say student holidays are fueling new cases.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a series of new restrictions as the country enters a second wave of coronavirus, with infections are expected to increase further during the holiday season.
Alcohol sales will be restricted, curfews will be in place from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., and gatherings of more than 100 people indoors are prohibited nationwide. In areas with the highest number of cases, there will be even tighter restrictions, including the closure of beaches and public parks in some areas, Ramaphosa said in a televised speech on Monday.
Four provinces are responsible for the increase in cases: the Eastern Cape; Gauteng, the economic heart of the country; KwaZulu-Natal; and Western Cape, known for its wine routes and superb beaches. Before the holiday season, when many gather by the seaside, beaches will be closed in Eastern Cape and along the Garden Route in Western Cape.
“The holiday season is now the greatest threat to the health and well-being of our nation,” Ramaphosa said on his show.
The president warned that the resurgence threatened to overwhelm South Africa’s health system, noting that “if we don’t act urgently and if we don’t act together, the second wave will be more serious than the first wave.” “
South Africa, the most developed economy in the sub-Saharan region, has recorded more than 866,000 cases of coronavirus, according to a New York Times database. The average number of new daily cases has risen to more than 6,800, from about 3,800 a week ago, according to the database and government statistics. Officials said another concern was that new infections were highest among young people for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
The trend is fueled by events of student ‘rage’ – a series of alcohol-fueled parties, or gatherings at nightclubs and festivals, said Dr Zweli Mkhize, South Africa’s Minister of Health in a radio interview Monday.
Dr Mkhize said the large number of these parties “not embracing” social distancing, adequate ventilation and other mitigation measures led to several so-called super-spread events. After a big party in the southeastern coastal town of Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal province, this month nearly 1,000 students tested positive.
