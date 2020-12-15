South Africa tightens restrictions; officials say student holidays are fueling new cases.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a series of new restrictions as the country enters a second wave of coronavirus, with infections are expected to increase further during the holiday season.

Alcohol sales will be restricted, curfews will be in place from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., and gatherings of more than 100 people indoors are prohibited nationwide. In areas with the highest number of cases, there will be even tighter restrictions, including the closure of beaches and public parks in some areas, Ramaphosa said in a televised speech on Monday.

Four provinces are responsible for the increase in cases: the Eastern Cape; Gauteng, the economic heart of the country; KwaZulu-Natal; and Western Cape, known for its wine routes and superb beaches. Before the holiday season, when many gather by the seaside, beaches will be closed in Eastern Cape and along the Garden Route in Western Cape.

“The holiday season is now the greatest threat to the health and well-being of our nation,” Ramaphosa said on his show.