South Africa suspends Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine – Times of India
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa has joined the United States in suspending the deployment of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19, following reports that six women who received the vaccination doses developed unusual blood clots with low platelet counts.
“After this advice was brought to my attention, I held urgent consultations with our scientists, who indicated that we could not make the decision taken by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) slightly.
“Based on their advice, we have decided to voluntarily suspend our deployment until the cause and effect relationship between the development of clots and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is sufficiently questioned,” the Minister of Health said. . Zweli Mkhize said Tuesday evening in a statement.
Mkhize pointed out that there had been no reports of clots forming after vaccinations in South Africa, when 289,787 health workers have already received the vaccine. All of the complications from blood chickens have occurred in the United States.
“The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority will bring together information from Johnson & Johnson, the FDA and other regulatory bodies to do a thorough assessment of the situation and advise us as a regulatory body that exercised its authoritative powers over the approval of the vaccine in their own right, ”Mkhize said.
The minister called for patience, saying the discussion around the suspension might only take a few days.
“We hope that the deliberations will only take a few days. Based on the preliminary literature available, our scientists are confident that the FDA’s decision is taken as a precaution and we anticipate that this will not result in the complete withdrawal of Johnson and Johnson. vaccine from the vaccination armament, ”he said.
“We are confident that the deployment of Johnson & Johnson will resume and therefore, with 30 million doses of Johnson & Johnson and 30 million doses of Pfizer we now have enough doses to exceed the 40 million we were aiming for this year.
“This is in line with our commitment to vaccinate as many people as possible during this fiscal year – in the ideal scenario, we would vaccinate every adult found in South Africa,” the minister said.
The minister added that the additional Pfizer vaccines would also not hamper the government’s vaccine deployment plan.
“It also reassures us that in the extremely unlikely event that the deployment of Johnson and Johnson is completely halted, we will have no obstacles in proceeding with phase two of the deployment with Pfizer,” he said.
South Africa has so far lost 53,498 lives to Covid-19, along with 1,561,559 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.
