South Africa stops AstraZeneca’s jab for new strain

A traveler is tested for coronavirus disease amid a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, at the Grasmere Toll Plaza in Lenasia, South Africa, in January 2021

South Africa has suspended its rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after a study showed “disappointing” results against its new variant Covid.

Scientists say the strain accounts for 90% of new Covid cases in South Africa.

The study, involving around 2,000 people, found that the vaccine offered “minimal protection” against mild and moderate cases of Covid-19.

South Africa has received 1 million doses of AstraZeneca and was due to start vaccinating people next week.

Speaking at an online press conference on Sunday, South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said his government would await further advice on how best to proceed with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at the light of the results. The trial was carried out by the University of the Witwatersrand but has not yet been peer reviewed.

In the meantime, he said, the government will offer vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer in the coming weeks.

“Unfortunately, the AstraZeneca vaccine does not work against mild and moderate illnesses,” Professor Shabir Madhi, who led the study, said during the briefing.

He said the study was unable to investigate the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing more serious infections, as participants were on average 31 years old and therefore did not represent the furthest demographic group. risk of severe symptoms of the virus.

Professor Sarah Gilbert, Oxford’s leading vaccine developer, said vaccines should always protect against serious disease.

She said the developers would likely have a modified version of the injection versus the South African variant, also known as 501.V2 or B.1.351, later this year.

Experts say vaccines could be redesigned and modified to be better suited to the new variants in a matter of weeks or months if necessary.

First results from Moderna suggest that his vaccine is still effective against the South African variant, while AstraZeneca said said his vaccine offers good protection against the British variant first identified in the UK.

The first results suggest that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine protects against the new variants.