South Africa says AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is not effective in stopping variant
South Africa has discontinued use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine after evidence emerged that the vaccine did not protect clinical trial participants against mild or moderate illness caused by the most contagious viral variant that was first seen in the country.
The results dealt a devastating blow to the country’s efforts to fight the pandemic.
Scientists from South Africa said on Sunday that a similar problem existed in people who had been infected with previous versions of the coronavirus: The immunity they acquired naturally did not appear to protect them from mild or moderate cases when ‘they were re-infected with the variant, known as B .1.351.
The developments, to come almost a week later one million doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine have arrived in South Africa, were a huge setback for the country, where more than 46,000 people have died from the virus. And they were another sign of the dangers posed by the new mutations. The B.1.351 variant has already spread to at least 32 countries, including the United States.
The low number of cases evaluated in studies described by South African scientists on Sunday made it difficult to determine the precise effect of the variant. And it was not clear whether the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine protected against severe disease of the B.1.351 variant.
The participants in the clinical trials that were evaluated were relatively young and likely would not become seriously ill, which has prevented scientists from determining whether the variant interferes with the ability of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to protect against severe Covid-19, hospitalizations or deaths.
However, based on immune responses detected in blood samples from people who received the vaccine, scientists said they believe the vaccine may still protect against more severe cases.
If other studies show this to be the case, South African health officials said on Sunday they would consider resuming use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.
Even so, the fact that it has shown minimal efficacy in preventing mild and moderate cases of the new variant has added to the growing evidence that B.1.351 makes current vaccines less effective. These research results have not been published in a scientific journal.
Pfizer and Moderna both said preliminary laboratory studies indicate that their vaccines, while still protective, are less effective against B.1.351. Novavax and Johnson & Johnson have also sequenced test samples from their clinical trial participants in South Africa, where the variant has caused the vast majority of cases – and both have reported lower efficacy than in the United States.
“These results are really a reality check,” said Shabir Madhi, a virologist at the University of the Witwatersrand who led the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine trial in South Africa, of the results released on Sunday.
The pause in the deployment of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in the country means that the first shipments will now be stored in warehouses. Instead, South African health officials have said they will inoculate health workers in the coming weeks with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has high efficacy in preventing severe cases and hospitalizations caused. by the new variant.
Johnson & Johnson has applied for emergency use authorization in South Africa. But health officials there have indicated that even before it is cleared, some health workers may receive the vaccine as part of an ongoing trial.
In the AstraZeneca-Oxford trial in South Africa, approximately 2,000 participants received either two doses of the vaccine or placebo injections.
There was virtually no difference in the number of people in the vaccine and placebo groups who were infected with B.1.351, suggesting that the vaccine did little to protect against the new variant. Nineteen of the 748 people in the group who received the vaccine were infected with the new variant, compared to 20 of the 714 people in the group who received a placebo.
This equates to a vaccine efficacy of 10%, although scientists do not have enough statistical confidence to know for sure whether this figure would be valid in more people.
