South Africa says AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is not effective in stopping variant

South Africa has discontinued use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine after evidence emerged that the vaccine did not protect clinical trial participants against mild or moderate illness caused by the most contagious viral variant that was first seen in the country.

The results dealt a devastating blow to the country’s efforts to fight the pandemic.

Scientists from South Africa said on Sunday that a similar problem existed in people who had been infected with previous versions of the coronavirus: The immunity they acquired naturally did not appear to protect them from mild or moderate cases when ‘they were re-infected with the variant, known as B .1.351.

The developments, to come almost a week later one million doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine have arrived in South Africa, were a huge setback for the country, where more than 46,000 people have died from the virus. And they were another sign of the dangers posed by the new mutations. The B.1.351 variant has already spread to at least 32 countries, including the United States.

The low number of cases evaluated in studies described by South African scientists on Sunday made it difficult to determine the precise effect of the variant. And it was not clear whether the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine protected against severe disease of the B.1.351 variant.