South Africa resumes hitting healthcare workers with Johnson & Johnson – Times of India

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa resumed administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to health workers after a break of more than two weeks in using the only Covid-19 inoculation in the country.

South Africa Wednesday restarted its campaign to inoculate 1.2 million health workers with the J&J vaccine.

South Africa suspended use of the J&J vaccine on April 13 after the US Food and Drug Administration have reported that it could be linked to rare blood clots. The country’s drug regulatory body has determined the vaccine to be safe and Cabinet has approved its resumption of use.

Prior to the shutdown, South Africa had given more than 290,000 injections of the J&J vaccine to health workers and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize urged all health workers to get the vaccine.

“It is much better to have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine than to avoid taking it for fear of having a blood clot,” Mkhize said in a statement, saying there is “a one in a million chance of having a blood clot from Johnson. & Johnson. In America, approximately 7 million people have now received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are protected against Covid-19. ”

The J&J vaccine is the best vaccine against the dominant Covid-19 variant in South Africa, Mkhize said.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority recommended reverting to the J&J vaccine, saying it had found no causal link between the blood clots and the J&J vaccine in those who had previously been vaccinated.

With the recovery, the government has increased the number of sites where the jabs will be administered to health workers and it now has adequate doses in the country, Mkhize said. South Africa will step up its “screening and monitoring of participants at high risk for blood clotting disorders,” the statement said.

South Africa has by far the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths in Africa. With more than 1.5 million cases, including 54,237 deaths, South Africa accounts for more than 30% of the 4.5 million cases in Africa and more than 40% of the 120,802 deaths reported by the continent’s 54 countries, according to African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. .

As it resumes vaccination of health workers, South Africa prepares to launch a mass vaccination campaign on May 17, starting with those 60 and over, Mkhize said. More than 3,300 vaccination sites are being created across the country.

South Africa aims to vaccinate some 40 million of its 60 million people by February next year, he said.

South Africa has ordered 31 million doses of the J&J vaccine, most of which will be produced in South Africa at Aspen Pharmacare’s manufacturing plant in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth. The plant will receive large batches of the vaccine components, mix them and put them into individual vials, and pack them, a process known as “fill and finish”. The South African plant has the capacity to complete up to 300 million doses of the J&J vaccine per year.

South Africa has also secured 30 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine for its vaccination campaign, of which nearly a million are expected to be delivered to South Africa by May 17, Mkhize said. Pfizer vaccines will be used in major cities across the country, which have adequate freezers and logistics to deliver the vaccine in two doses. The J&J vaccines, which can be stored in regular refrigerators and are single-dose vaccines, will be used in rural South Africa, Mkhize said.

