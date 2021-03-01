World
South Africa moves to lockdown level 1 after ‘dramatic’ drop in Covid-19 cases – Times of India
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa will go to the lowest lockout of “ alert level-1 ” from Monday, which will release further restrictions on travel, economic activities and gatherings, after a “dramatic” drop in Covid-19 cases in eight weeks.
‘Alert level-1’ is the lowest of five lockdown levels, which was imposed almost a year ago following the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 1.5 million people and nearly 50,000 deaths in the country.
On a national broadcast, the president Cyril Ramaphosa said the country is now clearly out of the second wave, with new infections, hospital admissions and deaths have declined dramatically and continue to decline steadily.
In the past week the country registered just under 10,000 new infections, a month ago, in the last week of January it registered more than 40,000 new cases, and a month before that, in the last week of December, nearly 90,000 new cases were recorded, he said.
“This dramatic drop in eight-week cases is due to a combination of public health measures introduced, changes in behavior and accumulated immunity in those who have been infected in our communities,” he said.
However, the president warned people against dropping the guard. Wearing masks in public places is still mandatory and it remains a criminal offense not to wear a mask when necessary, Ramaphosa said.
“We were able to come out of the second wave because most people adhered to the tighter restrictions and observed basic health protocols, including wearing masks in public and social distancing,” he said. declared.
The new alert level, which went into effect from midnight Sunday, includes reducing curfew hours to start at midnight and end at 4 a.m., with gatherings accommodating up to 100 people, including social, political and cultural gatherings, and the sale of alcohol being permitted under normal licensing terms, except during curfew hours, Ramaphosa said during his address to the nation.
Night vigils or other gatherings before or after the funeral are still not allowed and nightclubs will remain closed, he said.
“The return to ‘alert level-1’ means that most of the remaining restrictions on economic activity have been removed. We expect this will lead to higher consumer spending, supported by the steady recovery in employment. We expect companies to implement any plans they may have put on hold, ”said Ramaphosa.
Cautioning people about a potential third wave, which scientists say is expected as the harsh winter months approach, the president said that “as we ease restrictions, we cannot lower the The few remaining restrictions below ‘alert level-1’ are intended to maintain low levels of infections and, in particular, to prevent super-spread events “.
“For this and other reason, easing restrictions should not be seen as a reason to abandon precautions. The threat of a third wave is constantly present, as is the threat of yet more new variants.” Ramaphosa said.
The President said that “as we saw last year, our actions as individuals and as a collective will determine whether and when we experience a resurgence of the virus.”
Describing the COVID-19 vaccines used around the world as “a clear path to contain infections and ultimately defeat disease,” Ramaphosa said: “In less than a year, the global scientific community has developed, tested and produces several vaccines that are safe and effective against disease. ”
The President praised the role of the country’s scientists in the process.
“We have long believed that a vaccine would be our most decisive step in the fight against Covid-19, and to that extent put in place processes at continental and national levels to prepare for the availability of an effective vaccine,” said he said, highlighting the rapid vaccine acquisition processes currently underway.
South Africa recently signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to secure 11 million doses. Of those doses, 2.8 million will be delivered in the second quarter and the rest will be spread throughout the year, Ramaphosa said.
“We also got 20 million doses of Pfizer, which will be delivered from the second quarter. In addition, we obtained 12 million doses of vaccine from COVAX and are in the process of finalizing our African Union dose allocation, ”he said.
Ramaphosa said the government will follow the situation closely with scientists and experts, to adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic in a responsive and flexible manner.
‘Alert level-1’ is the lowest of five lockdown levels, which was imposed almost a year ago following the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 1.5 million people and nearly 50,000 deaths in the country.
On a national broadcast, the president Cyril Ramaphosa said the country is now clearly out of the second wave, with new infections, hospital admissions and deaths have declined dramatically and continue to decline steadily.
In the past week the country registered just under 10,000 new infections, a month ago, in the last week of January it registered more than 40,000 new cases, and a month before that, in the last week of December, nearly 90,000 new cases were recorded, he said.
“This dramatic drop in eight-week cases is due to a combination of public health measures introduced, changes in behavior and accumulated immunity in those who have been infected in our communities,” he said.
However, the president warned people against dropping the guard. Wearing masks in public places is still mandatory and it remains a criminal offense not to wear a mask when necessary, Ramaphosa said.
“We were able to come out of the second wave because most people adhered to the tighter restrictions and observed basic health protocols, including wearing masks in public and social distancing,” he said. declared.
The new alert level, which went into effect from midnight Sunday, includes reducing curfew hours to start at midnight and end at 4 a.m., with gatherings accommodating up to 100 people, including social, political and cultural gatherings, and the sale of alcohol being permitted under normal licensing terms, except during curfew hours, Ramaphosa said during his address to the nation.
Night vigils or other gatherings before or after the funeral are still not allowed and nightclubs will remain closed, he said.
“The return to ‘alert level-1’ means that most of the remaining restrictions on economic activity have been removed. We expect this will lead to higher consumer spending, supported by the steady recovery in employment. We expect companies to implement any plans they may have put on hold, ”said Ramaphosa.
Cautioning people about a potential third wave, which scientists say is expected as the harsh winter months approach, the president said that “as we ease restrictions, we cannot lower the The few remaining restrictions below ‘alert level-1’ are intended to maintain low levels of infections and, in particular, to prevent super-spread events “.
“For this and other reason, easing restrictions should not be seen as a reason to abandon precautions. The threat of a third wave is constantly present, as is the threat of yet more new variants.” Ramaphosa said.
The President said that “as we saw last year, our actions as individuals and as a collective will determine whether and when we experience a resurgence of the virus.”
Describing the COVID-19 vaccines used around the world as “a clear path to contain infections and ultimately defeat disease,” Ramaphosa said: “In less than a year, the global scientific community has developed, tested and produces several vaccines that are safe and effective against disease. ”
The President praised the role of the country’s scientists in the process.
“We have long believed that a vaccine would be our most decisive step in the fight against Covid-19, and to that extent put in place processes at continental and national levels to prepare for the availability of an effective vaccine,” said he said, highlighting the rapid vaccine acquisition processes currently underway.
South Africa recently signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to secure 11 million doses. Of those doses, 2.8 million will be delivered in the second quarter and the rest will be spread throughout the year, Ramaphosa said.
“We also got 20 million doses of Pfizer, which will be delivered from the second quarter. In addition, we obtained 12 million doses of vaccine from COVAX and are in the process of finalizing our African Union dose allocation, ”he said.
Ramaphosa said the government will follow the situation closely with scientists and experts, to adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic in a responsive and flexible manner.
Source link