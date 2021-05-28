South Africa launches jabs for older people as virus wave looms

ORANGE FARM, South Africa (AP) – Spry and gray-haired, many dressed in their best Sunday or colorful African prints – and all in sports masks – dozens of South Africans aged 60 and over stand are gathered at a public health clinic outside of Johannesburg to get their COVID-19 shots.

Some looked at the vaccine notifications on their cellphones, others grabbed pieces of paper, as the line moved at a good pace. Eight at a time, they were ushered into a tent where they took seats far from each other.

“You are about to receive a vaccine to protect yourself against COVID-19. It’s the Pfizer vaccine and it takes two doses, ”a Zulu-speaking nurse told the clinic group in Orange Farm Township, about 30 miles (45 kilometers) south of Johannesburg. She described what they should do about possible side effects.

“Amen,” she said in closing, and the vaccinated murmured the same response, as in church.

South Africa is in a race against time to vaccinate as many people as possible amid signs the virus could reappear as winter approaches in the southern hemisphere, when people spend more time in indoors, usually allowing further spread of disease. It is also a critical front in the fight against the virus in Africa, with South Africa recording 40% of deaths from COVID-19 on the continent.

Since January, South Africa has vaccinated nearly 500,000 of its 1.2 million healthcare workers and is now adding its older citizens to the campaign. In the past two weeks, nearly 200,000 received Pfizer injections with instructions to return in six weeks for their second dose.

“I get the vaccine because I want to be alive,” said Elizabeth Mokwena, 76. “I know this is the best thing for me to do against this COVID. “

After a plateau of illness that lasted for a few months, new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in South Africa tend to increase. The seven-day moving average of new daily cases fell from 3.33 per 100,000 people on May 12 to 3.97 per 100,000 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day moving average of deaths is also increasing: from 0.10 deaths per 100,000 people to 0.11 per 100,000 over the same period.

The story continues

The increase may appear small, but experts warn it could be the start of a resurgence as the country enters the colder winter months, which begin in June.

The National Coronavirus Task Force met this week and the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering the possibility of reimposing restrictions, such as reducing the hours during which alcohol can be sold and limiting the number of people at gatherings.

South Africa has by far the heaviest disease burden in Africa. With more than 1.6 million confirmed cases, including 55,976 deaths, the country has more than 30% of cases and 40% of deaths recorded by all 54 countries in Africa, according to the African Centers for Control and Control. disease prevention. The continent of 1.3 billion people has reported 4.7 million cases, including 129,000 deaths, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has set a target of immunizing 5 million elderly people by the end of June. The slow start of the new campaign must therefore accelerate rapidly.

“We are under pressure to achieve higher immunization levels,” Mosa Moshabela, professor of public health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, told The Associated Press.

“New vaccination centers are opening every day and the number of people vaccinated should quickly increase from 20,000 elderly per day to 50,000 and then 100,000 per day,” he said. “By June, we should reach 200,000 per day. volume to get closer to the vaccination of 5 million elderly people by the end of June. “

South Africa’s overall goal is to vaccinate 67% of its 60 million people by February. To achieve this, it purchased 30 million Pfizer doses, of which 1.3 million have been delivered to date and 4.5 million are expected by the end of June.

The country has also ordered 31 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which have yet to arrive. An initial delivery of 500,000 doses was used to immunize health workers.

The J&J and Pfizer vaccines are both effective against the dominant COVID-19 variant in South Africa, studies show. Earlier this year, South Africa received 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative, but discontinued their use because a small preliminary study showed it did not provide a effective protection against variant.

“It was a good decision for South Africa to purchase the Pfizer and J&J vaccines on its own,” said Moshabela, who is also acting deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation at the university. of KwaZulu-Natal. “Many other African countries are now on hold because COVAX vaccine deliveries (AstraZeneca) from India have been delayed.”

“We are starting off from a slow start, but it will accelerate and we will have an adequate supply of vaccines. It’s a good thing we bought them directly, ”he said.

The rest of Africa’s dependence on COVAX for AstraZeneca vaccine supply has caused problems now that India, in the grip of a deadly wave, has halted vaccine exports until it vaccinates an adequate amount of its 1.4 billion inhabitants.

The World Health Organization announced on Thursday that Africa needs at least 20 million doses of AstraZeneca over the next six weeks to give a second injection to all those who have received a first dose.

In addition, 200 million additional doses of approved vaccines are needed to enable the continent to immunize 10% of its population by September, the WHO said.

So far, only 28 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Africa, which represents less than 2% of the continent’s population. Globally, 1.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

“Africa needs vaccines now. Any pause in our immunization campaigns will result in the loss of lives and hope, ”said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, on Thursday.

“It is too early to tell if Africa is on the cusp of a third wave. However, we know cases are increasing and time is running out, so we urgently call on countries that have vaccinated their high-risk groups to speed up dose sharing to fully protect those most vulnerable. “

At the Orange Farm clinic in South Africa, where nearly 200 people were vaccinated daily this week, Freedman Zikhali said he was happy to have received his first dose.

“Getting the vaccine was the right thing to do,” the 76-year-old Zulu-speaking man said.

“I was wondering while watching TV, ‘Why haven’t I received the vaccine when other people around the world are getting vaccinated? So I think what I’ve done here is the right thing to do.