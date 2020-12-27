South Africa has a million infections.

Reported coronavirus infections in South Africa surpassed 1 million on Sunday since the start of the pandemic.

The country has now recorded 1,004,413 cases and 26,735 deaths.

With one of the toughest initial lockdowns in the world, South Africa has avoided the high death toll many experts feared. However, as restrictions eased in the last quarter of the year, the death toll has steadily increased, starting to climb as the holiday season approaches.

Many South Africans have also traveled from cities to more rural provinces to celebrate the holidays. Authorities recorded a daily increase of more than 14,000 cases on Christmas Day and the previous two days, although the number fell to 9,502 on Sunday.

Doctors and nurses described overwhelmed hospitals. “For many young primary care physicians, it’s an incredibly traumatic experience, the moral trauma of having to, if you will, decide who lives and dies,” said Dr Ntobeko Ntusi, President and Chief Medical Officer at Groote Schuur Hospital, a large public institution in Cape Town.