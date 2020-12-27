South Africa has a million infections.
Reported coronavirus infections in South Africa surpassed 1 million on Sunday since the start of the pandemic.
The country has now recorded 1,004,413 cases and 26,735 deaths.
With one of the toughest initial lockdowns in the world, South Africa has avoided the high death toll many experts feared. However, as restrictions eased in the last quarter of the year, the death toll has steadily increased, starting to climb as the holiday season approaches.
Many South Africans have also traveled from cities to more rural provinces to celebrate the holidays. Authorities recorded a daily increase of more than 14,000 cases on Christmas Day and the previous two days, although the number fell to 9,502 on Sunday.
Doctors and nurses described overwhelmed hospitals. “For many young primary care physicians, it’s an incredibly traumatic experience, the moral trauma of having to, if you will, decide who lives and dies,” said Dr Ntobeko Ntusi, President and Chief Medical Officer at Groote Schuur Hospital, a large public institution in Cape Town.
Dr Ntusi said some patients “28 or 32” with no other health problems had extremely low oxygen levels due to Covid-19 pneumonia. But due to the overwhelming demand for resources, “we are unable to provide them with the treatment that we know can save their lives.”
Some medical professionals have urged the government to return to stricter lockdown measures and restrict gatherings. “There is a huge problem with the right staff, nurses and doctors,” said Dr Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African Medical Association, told SABC News, the public broadcaster, Sunday.
As the number of infections increased, President Cyril Ramaphosa held an emergency meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council and would submit his proposals to the country’s cabinet, according to local media. Mr Ramaphosa is expected to announce new measures soon.
In early December, South Africa tried to curb the spread of infections in hot spots by imposing a curfew, banning the sale of alcohol on weekends and closing beaches. Masks have been made compulsory at all gatherings.
Scientists at the Nelson R. Mandela School of Medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal have discovered a virus variant this represents the vast majority of samples tested in the current wave. It has one change in common with a separate variant recently discovered in Britain which has led to travel bans; scientists believe that the two new lines could be more easily transmitted. So far, there is no indication that they are associated with a more serious illness.
Doctors began to note an increased number of younger patients who had no vulnerabilities or co-morbidities, said Zweli Mkhize, the Minister of Health. in a report announcing the discovery earlier this month. This may be at least in part linked to large gatherings of young people, including student parties, which officials say have amplified the spread of the virus.
South Africa does not yet have access to vaccines, but Ramaphosa said the country will soon have vaccines for 10 percent of the population. They will come through an agreement with Covax, an international body created to promote equitable access to vaccines. Unlike 92 low- and middle-income countries, which will receive assistance with their purchases, as an upper-middle-income country, South Africa will fund its doses.
In other developments around the world:
Indonesia will ban entry to international visitors for two weeks starting on the New Year to stem the spread of new, potentially more contagious strains of the coronavirus, Reuters reported, with an exemption only for senior officials. The country banned travelers from Britain a few days ago and tightened the rules for those arriving from Europe and Australia, extending an earlier tourism ban.
South Korea discovered three cases of the variant first detected in Britain, officials said on Monday. All were members of a London-based family that arrived in the country on December 22, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. All three have been isolated since they tested positive on arrival. South Korea, that is struggling to contain a third wave of infections, is one of dozens of countries that have temporarily banned flights from Great Britain in response to the new variant. The country of about 50 million people reported 808 new cases on Monday, bringing the national total to 57,680, with 819 deaths.
Frontline workers in Sydney, Australia, will not be allowed to watch the New Years Eve fireworks display from the port as scheduled, Gladys Berejiklian, Premier of the State of New South Wales said Monday, citing a growing coronavirus outbreak in the northern suburb of the city. “We will find another opportunity during the year to recognize what you have done,” Ms. Berejiklian told workers, about 5,000 of whom have reportedly been invited. Other restrictions announced for December 31 include lowering the limit for outdoor gatherings to 50 from 100 and banning people who live outside the central business district from entering unless they have a room reservation and permit. Entrance. The city reported five locally transmitted cases on Monday, bringing the group’s total to 126.
