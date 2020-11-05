South Africa failed to harness the digital revolution: how it can solve the problem

November 05 (IPS) – The COVID-19 pandemic has precipitated a migration of physical workspaces in many sectors of the economy to digital online services, supported by staff working from home. Parts of the economy such as mining, manufacturing, and hospitality still require workers to be physically present. But other sectors have discovered that virtual platforms are effective substitutes for desks.

Online, however, requires digital infrastructure and information and communication technology (ICT) services. Digital infrastructure is essential to meet the new demand for virtual services as quickly and inexpensively as possible. In addition to this, the potential of digital technologies supporting economic growth is obvious. Many developing countries have comprehensive national strategies and initiatives to foster data mining, digital intelligence, e-government and e-commerce. These included India and China.

A number of countries have successfully harnessed the digital revolution to enable broader socio-economic development. But South Africa has fallen behind. He slipped down from the International Telecommunication Union Information society index. The index measures countries’ progress towards an information society based on three measures: readiness, intensity and impact. For example, readiness is measured using indicators of access and skills. The 2018 index places South Africa 104th out of 144 countries in terms of access to fixed broadband, compared to 77th in 2002.

So what is wrong?

The “managed” liberalization of the incumbent telecommunications operator Telkom was unfortunate. The idea was that this would accelerate the development of the sector and allow affordable access to communication services. But broadband speeds are 10% of those in countries such as South Korea and Singapore.

South Africa has the right policy framework and the skills needed for a digital transformation. But instead of opening up the landline market, the privatization of Telkom resulted in a publicly traded company with a protected monopoly. With a weak and inefficient regulator, Telkom succeeded in preventing the licensing of a second network operator. It has also blocked the steps towards healthy competition. This included refusing to support local loop unbundling and the sharing of fixed line infrastructure.

In one recent policy research paper, we explain how to stimulate the local digital industry. We address the question: does South Africa need new instruments or can traditional policies suffice?

Failures and successes

The 2013 National Broadband Policy, known as “South Africa Connect“, is considered a competent guide to the digital development of South Africa. For example, the World Bank Broadband Commission for Digital Development points out that

South Africa Connect is a prime example of both supply and demand driven policy.

But a number of factors have hindered digital transformation.

One was the lack of continuity in the political and administrative direction of the national ICT portfolio. Between 2009 and 2018, South Africa had 11 different ministers responsible for telecommunications. At the same time, it only had four presidents.

Another was the thoughtless split of the ICT portfolio more than two departments under the previous administration. This caused discrepancies between telecommunications, broadcasting and information technology and hampered the progress of South Africa Connect.

A third factor was a conflict of interest between the regulator and the state as Telkom’s main shareholder. The Communications Department was the guardian of the state’s share in the privatized Telkom. But he was also responsible for the political and regulatory environment in which the company operated.

And finally, it is reported that political appointments in key agencies such as ICASA (the regulator) and the South Africa Universal Access and Service Agency have limited capacity.

Despite governance challenges, South Africa has had notable successes.

For example, it has created a world-class research and education network. the South African National Research Network provides a gigabits per second network to all South African higher education institutions as well as national scientific councils and research centers.

The model is based on aggregating demand from similar users and purchasing high capacity long term leased line or dark fiber network capacity on a competitive basis from network operators . It combines this with a policy of always purchasing bandwidth levels based on future and unforeseen requirement levels.

This has been the key to its success. The network has played a central role in the digitization of higher education. It is now playing a key role in the industry’s migration to online platforms. The graphics below show how the lockdown disrupted the usual network support for internet traffic, leading to a massive migration to commercial networks.

SANReN support for Internet traffic

Screenshot

Screenshot.

What’s needed

The key is to have a policy that is mix of supply and demand side interventions. Supply-side measures reduce costs for businesses. On the demand side, we mean policies that stimulate demand.

On the supply side, the state needs to invest in low-cost, high-speed, universally accessible data transmission infrastructure. This should be accompanied by support for national digital businesses and entrepreneurs through public procurement processes aimed at improving government services.

Estonia is a good example of how a combination of policies can enable an advanced digital economy. On the demand side, the government has ensured decentralization, interconnectivity, integrity, open platform, one time, and transparency. The principle of the open platform ensures that any institution can use the infrastructure. Once only ensures that users are never prompted to enter the same information twice.

Estonia approach resulted in an architecture different from that of the United States. There, the emphasis was on personalization, anonymity, the privatization of information and competitive efficiency.

Some aspects of the Estonian model rely on high levels of trust between individuals and digital businesses. It is also backed by an advanced capable state and a highly skilled workforce. These factors make it difficult for other countries to reproduce.

Go forward

Developing countries must be highly strategic in the development of their national digital industry. For example, developed countries like the United States are able to impose on developing countries a program that allows local ownership of data, allows unrestricted repatriation of benefits and prevents technology transfer.

Another important factor is that government interventions in the digital space must be commensurate with their technological capacity. A capable state can be intimately involved and lead digital development. But where technological capacity is limited, the focus should be on creating an enabling environment. This would imply ensuring a level playing field, creating an open market, promoting healthy competition and providing the appropriate regulatory framework.

For South Africa, the focus must be on developing a universally accessible digital and data public infrastructure. This should include broadband (over 100MB per second) and support for domestic digital businesses and entrepreneurs. This should be done through public procurement processes aimed at improving government services.

A number of other measures should also be taken. The first is to develop skills in data mining and digital intelligence. The second is to put in place the regulatory framework to support secure but low-cost electronic transaction systems. The final step is to prevent private appropriation of public data by global companies.

David Richard Walwyn, Professor of Technology Management, University of Pretoria and Laurens Cloete, PhD student, University of Pretoria

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.