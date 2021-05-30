South Africa faces third wave of COVID, returns to tighter lockdown

Four of the country’s nine provinces, including Gauteng, home to Johannesburg and Pretoria, are already battling a third wave of infections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will re-impose stricter measures against COVID-19, fearing that the whole country will soon be facing a third wave of the pandemic.

Four of the country’s nine provinces, including Gauteng which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria and which has the largest population, are already battling a third wave of infections, Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

“It may only be a matter of time before the country as a whole enters a third wave,” he said.

South Africa is officially the most affected country on the continent with more than 1.65 million cases and 56,363 deaths.

“The number of infections has started to rise sharply in several parts of the country,” the president said as hospital admissions also increase.

“Delaying the spread of the virus is particularly important now to allow as many people as possible to be vaccinated before the third wave reaches its peak,” he added.

The country has registered 4,515 new cases in the past 24 hours and Ramaphosa said the “positivity rate” among the tests carried out was now “a matter of concern”.

The restrictions, starting Monday, will force non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars and fitness centers to close before 10 p.m. local time (8 p.m. GMT) as the curfew will be extended by one hour to begin. 11:00 p.m. and end at 4:00 a.m.

Gatherings, including political and religious events, will be limited to 250 people outside and 100 inside.

Authorities have refrained from reimposing some strict measures, such as limits on the movement of people during the day and a ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products, which were sometimes in place last year.

A nurse talks to a man after his vaccination [File: Reuters]

South Africa has seen two previous outbreaks of infections, the first in the middle of last year and a much worse second wave in December and January when the emergence of a variant pushed infections and deaths to extreme levels. levels higher than the first outbreak.

The virus was currently following “the same trajectory” as those waves, Ramaphosa said.

Experts have warned that this wave, arriving with the southern hemisphere winter, could be even worse.

The increase in the number of cases has also drawn more attention to the delay in the deployment of vaccines in South Africa. Only about 1.5% of the country’s 60 million people have received a vaccine.

The government, criticized for not purchasing vaccines quickly, says it has paid for doses to cover 40 million of South Africans’ 59 million – or enough to achieve herd immunity.

Ramaphosa has repeatedly condemned “vaccine apartheid,” with rich countries buying most doses of vaccines.

“As an African continent, we are continuing our efforts to expand our vaccine manufacturing capacity with a view to being self-sufficient in vaccine production,” he said.

South Africa and India are campaigning to end patent rights on coronavirus vaccines to help each country make its own supplies.

The G7 summit of rich countries will discuss the issue at a summit in the UK next month.