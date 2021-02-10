World
South Africa drops AstraZeneca vaccine, will give J&J jabs – Times of India
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa will give the unapproved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to its frontline healthcare workers starting next week study to see what protection it offers against Covid-19, especially against dominant variant in South Africa, the Minister of Health announced on Wednesday.
Zweli Mkhize said South Africa had abandoned plans to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine because it “does not prevent mild to moderate disease” of the variant which has spread widely in South Africa.
The J&J one-shot vaccine is still being tested internationally and has not been approved in any country.
But Mkhize, in a nationally released speech, said the vaccine is safe, drawing on tests of 44,000 people done in South Africa, the United States and Latin America.
The J&J vaccines will be used to launch the first phase of South Africa’s vaccination campaign in which the country’s 1.25 million health workers will be vaccinated, he said, adding that medical workers will be closely watched to see what protection they would get from the inoculation.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been shown to be effective against the 501Y.V2 variant (dominant in South Africa) and the necessary approval processes for use in South Africa are ongoing,” said Mkhize.
“The roll-out of the vaccination will take place in the form of an implementation study with the partnership of the Medical Research Council and vaccination sites of the National Department of Health across the country,” he said. declared. “This will provide valuable information about the pandemic in the post-vaccination community and, therefore, ensure early identification of disruptive infections if they occur among vaccinated health workers.”
These vaccines will be followed by a campaign to vaccinate around 40 million people in South Africa by the end of the year. South Africa will use the Pfizer vaccine and others, possibly including the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, Mkhize said.
Zweli Mkhize said South Africa had abandoned plans to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine because it “does not prevent mild to moderate disease” of the variant which has spread widely in South Africa.
The J&J one-shot vaccine is still being tested internationally and has not been approved in any country.
But Mkhize, in a nationally released speech, said the vaccine is safe, drawing on tests of 44,000 people done in South Africa, the United States and Latin America.
The J&J vaccines will be used to launch the first phase of South Africa’s vaccination campaign in which the country’s 1.25 million health workers will be vaccinated, he said, adding that medical workers will be closely watched to see what protection they would get from the inoculation.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been shown to be effective against the 501Y.V2 variant (dominant in South Africa) and the necessary approval processes for use in South Africa are ongoing,” said Mkhize.
“The roll-out of the vaccination will take place in the form of an implementation study with the partnership of the Medical Research Council and vaccination sites of the National Department of Health across the country,” he said. declared. “This will provide valuable information about the pandemic in the post-vaccination community and, therefore, ensure early identification of disruptive infections if they occur among vaccinated health workers.”
These vaccines will be followed by a campaign to vaccinate around 40 million people in South Africa by the end of the year. South Africa will use the Pfizer vaccine and others, possibly including the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, Mkhize said.
Source link