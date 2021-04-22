South Africa decides to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
South Africa will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to immunize health workers next week, offering some relief to the country which has suffered a series of blows to its vaccination efforts in recent months, according to southern authorities. -africans.
The country suspended a Johnson & Johnson early access vaccination program last week after health officials in the United States pause on the vaccine amid concerns of rare blood clots that have emerged in a handful of people who have received them.
South Africa’s decision to move forward again was the second green light this week for Johnson & Johnson. Tuesday, the European Union’s medicines regulator recommended to resume deployment the company’s vaccine.
Now, many eyes are on Washington, where a federal advisory committee is due to meet on Friday to discuss whether to lift the hiatus in the United States.
The blood clots that led to the Johnson & Johnson suspensions have all been reported in the United States. In South Africa, officials confirmed on Thursday that no cases of blood clots have been reported among the estimated 290,000 health workers who have received the vaccine so far.
“The temporary suspension in South Africa was in line with the government’s commitment to ensure that comprehensive measures are taken regarding the deployment of vaccines,” said Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister told reporters Thursday.
Health experts have hailed the resumption of the vaccination campaign in South Africa, which has recorded more cases of the coronavirus than any other country on the continent and has suffered serious setbacks in its attempt to fight the virus in recent months .
In February, health officials scrapped plans to use the AstraZeneca vaccine after it proved ineffective against a variant of the virus now dominant in South Africa. The decision came a week after a million doses of the vaccine have arrived in the country and in the midst of a devastating second wave of virus cases.
Although the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not yet been approved for general use in South Africa, it has been used in a research study providing early access to the vaccine to 1.2 million agents. health of the country.
South African health officials are preparing to extend vaccinations to the general public from May. As a first step towards launching a national rollout, the country last week opened its vaccine registration to people over 60, who will be among the first to be vaccinated.
This plan depends on tens of millions of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, which requires two doses and will be used in major cities. Johnson & Johnson’s single-injection vaccine, which is easier to store and better for hard-to-reach populations, will be used in rural areas of the country.
Source link