South Africa decides to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

South Africa will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to immunize health workers next week, offering some relief to the country which has suffered a series of blows to its vaccination efforts in recent months, according to southern authorities. -africans.

The country suspended a Johnson & Johnson early access vaccination program last week after health officials in the United States pause on the vaccine amid concerns of rare blood clots that have emerged in a handful of people who have received them.

South Africa’s decision to move forward again was the second green light this week for Johnson & Johnson. Tuesday, the European Union’s medicines regulator recommended to resume deployment the company’s vaccine.

Now, many eyes are on Washington, where a federal advisory committee is due to meet on Friday to discuss whether to lift the hiatus in the United States.