South Africa could trade or sell AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine

Health workers were to be vaccinated until plan was abandoned

South Africa is considering trading or selling the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the health minister said.

Plans to use it to immunize health workers were put on hold after a small study suggested a “minimal” effect against the country’s new variant among young people.

He intends to use a Johnson & Johnson vaccine instead.

South Africa has one and a half million doses of the AstraZeneca jab.

“There are already countries asking us to sell them,” South African Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Our scientists will continue their deliberations on the AstraZeneca vaccine used in South Africa and based on their advice, the vaccine will be traded before the expiration date.”

He added that he was due to meet with the World Health Organization shortly after the press conference.

South Africa has recorded nearly 1.5 million cases of the coronavirus and 47,000 deaths – far more than anywhere else on the continent.

What was the study and what did it find?

Researchers at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa and the University of Oxford in the UK conducted the trial, which has yet to be published or peer reviewed, on around 2,000 healthy young people. health, on average 31 years old.

They found that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine offered “minimal protection” against mild and moderate cases of the South African variant of the coronavirus in this low-risk group.

This means that even in people who have been vaccinated, the virus could still spread from person to person.

But he did not examine the impact of the vaccine on severe Covid disease because there was no one in the study who was in a high risk category (over 50) or had a problem with underlying health.

Researchers at the University of Oxford say promising results from other trials using similar vaccines in South Africa suggest their injection should be effective in preventing severe cases – the main goal of all Covid vaccines.

South Africa is now planning to kick AstraZeneca out to a group of 100,000 older nurses and health workers.

This is to see if the vaccine is effective against the new variant and to prevent serious illness in an older group.

What do we know about the South African variant?

The South African variant carries a mutation that appears to make it more contagious or easy to spread.

However, there is no evidence that it causes more serious illness for the vast majority of those infected.

As with the original strain, the risk is highest for people who are elderly or have significant underlying health conditions.

Scientists say the variant accounts for 90% of new Covid cases in South Africa.

At least 20 other countries, including Austria, Norway, Japan and the United Kingdom, have found cases of the variant.

What about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Negotiations are still ongoing over how much and the price South Africa will pay for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, made by Belgian pharmaceutical company Janssen.

Its use has not yet been approved in South Africa.

The first of nine million doses ordered is expected to arrive next week.

Mr Mkhize said these would be provided to some 500,000 health workers as an “implementation study”, which could start as early as next week, but this remains to be confirmed.

He also promised to explain next week how soon the vaccine will reach South Africa.

What other vaccines is South Africa considering?

Mr Mkhize said South Africa had already obtained doses of the vaccine from Pfizer, which it agreed to bring earlier than expected.

The country is also in talks with other manufacturers, including vaccine makers Sputnik V, Sinovac and Moderna, he added.