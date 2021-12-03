South Africa combats fear of Omicron and jab nervousness

Swimmer at the Ballito bench in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa – December 2021

On the beaches north of Durban, some South Africans are already getting into the holiday mood as the first crowds start to arrive for the long summer vacation.

Towards sunset, the bars and restaurants overlooking Ballito’s waterfront fill up quickly this week.

But the new Omicron variant, Now results in a fourth wave of infections across the country, is causing deep concern in this small vacation town in KwaZulu-Natal province – as well as frustration for businesses affected by the new wave of overseas travel bans.

A huge annual party for school leavers known as Rage was called off in Ballito at the last minute this week.

People fear their summer vacation plans will be overshadowed

“The new variant? Yes, I’m worried,” said Fana Dlamini, 43, loading a bucket of seawater to use in what he called a religious ceremony.

Danilia du Plessis, 29, walking past her two children, confirmed: “I have already had the Covid. But we do not know the symptoms of this new variant. So, I’m afraid.”

She was shocked that only a third of adults in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province have been vaccinated so far.

Sanele Shabalala (right) and her sisters do not want to be vaccinated

Sanele Shabalala, 25, is among those who did not receive an injection.

“My problem is the government. We don’t believe in them or the system,” she said.

Beside her on a bench, her two sisters nodded and confirmed that neither of them had been vaccinated.

They cited false claims of allergic reactions to injections that they had read on social media.

Sexual conspiracies

“It’s so frustrating,” said Ivy Kaunda, community liaison officer with Caprisa, a leading HIV / AIDS research institute that has also been heavily involved in Covid-19 research.

“Social media is the problem, especially among young men”, ”Source: Ivy Kaunda, Description of source: Caprisa community liaison officer, Image: Ivy Kaunda in Umlazi district, south of Durban, South Africa

The emergence of the Omicron variant has prompted health officials in the province to step up campaigns to persuade the public – and especially younger ones – to get vaccinated.

Although vaccine supplies have sometimes been uncertain, there is currently no shortage in South Africa.

Ms Kaunda and a team of health activists walk around Umlazi district, in the green hills south of Durban, trying to engage with locals to convince them to get vaccinated.

“Social media is the problem, especially with young men. They say they’ve heard it affects their libido,” she said, turning away from a group of builders.

A man told her that her family had already been infected and were therefore safe.

graph showing cases of covid in South Africa

But scientists in Durban, where Omicron was first detected, have established that previous infections seem to offer less protection to those who are now exposed to the new variant.

“We think it’s more likely that you can be re-infected if you’ve had Covid in the past [compared to other variants]. It’s because of the mutations in the spike protein, ”said Dr Nigel Garrett, vaccine researcher at Caprisa.

Hospital admissions are increasing sharply, but the severity of the Omicron variant won’t be clear for at least a week or two.

Although Dr Garrett said early evidence showed “it may be more transmissible than even Delta, Alpha, or Beta.”

Man on the left laughs after agreeing to be vaccinated by Ivy Kaunda’s team

Without being intimidated by the attitude of the manufacturers, Ms. Kaunda and her team continue their tour.

After talking for 15 minutes to another group of four men, who were playing cards outside their log cabin, the activists burst into applause when two of the men said they had changed their minds.

” It is a success ! Ms. Kaunda said with a broad smile.

