South Afghanistan car bomb kills 3 police – Times of India
KABUL: ONE car bomb explosion targeting a police control in the southern afghanistan province from Kandahar killed three law enforcement officers and injured seven others on Saturday, provincial police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told reporters.
“A car bomb exploded near a police checkpoint in the south Kandahar Province. Three policemen were killed and seven others injured after a car bomb exploded near the police checkpoint in the central area of Arghistan DistrictSaid Barakzai.
The police spokesman said the explosion hit the central area of Sipanzo district.
