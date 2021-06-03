Somerset County man honored almost 70 years after his sacrifice

June 3 — A bridge across the Casselman River now honors a Rockwood native who gave his life for his country in North Korea in 1953.

Army PFC Alton Glenn Sterner, 22, was killed in action while serving with the Army’s 5th Regiment Combat Team in the last few weeks of the United States’ involvement in the Korean War , according to records.

The Rockwood native paid the “ultimate price” to protect his country, so it is fitting that he is remembered as a hero “in the town he called home,” the representative said. ‘State, Carl Walker Metzgar.

“The bravery and sacrifice of the PFC Sterner in defense of our nation is nothing short of heroic,” Metzgar said.

Metzgar and Somerset County Commissioners Colleen Dawson, Pamela Tokar-Ickes and Gerald Walker stood alongside Sterner’s surviving family – including his brother, Lee – to dedicate the portion of Rockdale Road that crosses the Casselman in his name.

A brief ceremony was held at US Legion Post 279, just south of the crossing.

“May the bridge remind us all of selflessness to serve the greater good,” said Senator Patrick Stefano.