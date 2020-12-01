Some states use emergency telephone alerts to send information about viruses.

It was the day before Thanksgiving when Brian Stone of Tilghman, Md., Heard the alarm ringing on his phone: the jarring buzz that tells people to search for missing children or evacuate their homes to escape. a forest fire.

But that alert was different: it told him to wear a face mask and expect stricter enforcement of coronavirus health orders.

Mr. Stone then deactivated the notification system.

“You get that beep, that electronic sound, and you think it’s something important, and it’s just ‘wear a mask and be careful’,” said Mr. Stone, whose wife, Ellen, wrote a letter to the Baltimore Sun about the emergency alert. “It was not an emergency.”

Ed McDonough, a spokesperson for the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, said, “We’ve tried to be very judicious in how we use it. Mr McDonough said officials felt that when families gathered for Thanksgiving it was important to remind them to be as safe as possible.