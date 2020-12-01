Some states use emergency telephone alerts to send information about viruses.
It was the day before Thanksgiving when Brian Stone of Tilghman, Md., Heard the alarm ringing on his phone: the jarring buzz that tells people to search for missing children or evacuate their homes to escape. a forest fire.
But that alert was different: it told him to wear a face mask and expect stricter enforcement of coronavirus health orders.
Mr. Stone then deactivated the notification system.
“You get that beep, that electronic sound, and you think it’s something important, and it’s just ‘wear a mask and be careful’,” said Mr. Stone, whose wife, Ellen, wrote a letter to the Baltimore Sun about the emergency alert. “It was not an emergency.”
Ed McDonough, a spokesperson for the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, said, “We’ve tried to be very judicious in how we use it. Mr McDonough said officials felt that when families gathered for Thanksgiving it was important to remind them to be as safe as possible.
National and local authorities are turning to the wireless emergency alert system to warn residents of increasing cases and other public health issues linked to the virus. The model allows police departments and other government agencies to warn residents with geographically targeted messages, typically in bad weather or when a child has been abducted.
In Los Angeles, authorities used the system to tell residents that virus testing sites were increasing their hours before the holidays.
Monday, Rhode Island issued an alert to alert residents that hospitals were at full capacity. And in Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf said in A press release Last week, the state would use the alerts to target specific areas of the state with a high number of cases.
While emergency alerts provide an easy way to convey important information to residents, the system can also over-saturate people with messages, creating a ‘boy who cried wolf’ effect that could bring in people, like Mr. Stone, to be disappointed with the system.
Mr Wolf said the alerts were “another way to reach as many Pennsylvanians as possible in order to provide timely information on Covid-19”.
