Some of the previous choices of the Nobel Committee have been called into question.

Even at the time of his award, some experts questioned the wisdom of awarding the award to a young leader who had only been in office for a year and whose commitment to peace had not been put into effect. to the test. Asked by Al Jazeera at the end of 2019 to know if Mr. Abiy deserved the prize, the Nobel committee declined to address concerns on human rights, saying in a statement: “The Norwegian Nobel Committee hopes that the peace agreement will help bring about positive changes for all people of Ethiopia and Eritrea.

For some, the questions were reminiscent of those raised about another unproven young leader: President Barack Obama, who received the award in 2009. after less than a year in office. The committee paid tribute to Mr. Obama for “Extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples”.

Three years later, after Mr. Obama led the overthrow of Colonel Muammar al-Gaddafi in Libya, sent US troops to Afghanistan and stepped up US drone strikes in Pakistan and Yemen, the author and security analyst Peter Bergen described it as “one of the most militarily aggressive American leaders in decades.”

Other selections have also drawn criticism. Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger received the award in 1973 for his efforts to negotiate an end to the Vietnam War, despite his alleged involvement in the United States’ devastating bombing campaign in Cambodia. Aung San Suu Kyi received the award in 1991 for his opposition to the military regime in Myanmar; two decades later, she is better known as the elected leader who defended the army’s brutal offensive against Rohingya Muslims, and who was ousted in a coup earlier this year.

Controversies have pursued the committee, which under Nobel rules cannot withdraw a prize once it is awarded. Some commentators have called for the committee, made up of five members appointed by the Norwegian Parliament, and often include retired, resigning politicians and international experts to take their place.