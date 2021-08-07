World
Some in US are getting Covid-19 boosters without FDA approval – Times of India
DENVER, United States: When the delta variant started to spread, Gina Welch decided not to take any risks: she received a third booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by going to a clinic and telling them that it was his first injection.
The US government has not approved the booster shots for the virus, saying it has yet to see any evidence they are needed. But Welch and countless other Americans have managed to get them by taking advantage of the country’s excess vaccine and lack of tracking of those who have been fully immunized.
Welch, a graduate student from Maine who studies chemical engineering, said she has been keeping an eye on scientific studies on Covid-19 and following several virologists and epidemiologists on social media who have advocated for boosters.
“I’m going to follow these experts and I’m going to go protect myself,” said Welch, a 26-year-old man with asthma and liver disease. “I’m not going to wait another six months to a year for them to recommend a third dose.”
While Pfizer has announced its intention to seek United States Food and Drug Administration Approval for recalls, health authorities say that for now, fully vaccinated seem well protected.
Yet healthcare providers in the United States have reported more than 900 cases of people receiving a third dose of Covid-19 vaccines in a database maintained by the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention, an Associated Press review of the system data found. Since reporting is voluntary, the total number of people who received third doses is unknown. It is also not known if all of these people were actively trying to get a third dose as a booster.
“I don’t think anyone really has the tracking” in place to know how widespread it is, “said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers.
An entry in the CDC’s database shows a 52-year-old man received a third dose from a California pharmacy on July 14 saying he never received one and providing his passport, rather than a driver’s license, as an identity document. But when the pharmacy contacted the patient’s insurer, he was told he had received two doses in March.
In Virginia, a 39-year-old man received a third injection from a military supplier on April 27 after showing a vaccination card showing he had only received one dose. A review of the records revealed his previous vaccines. The patient then told the provider that the time between his first and second dose was over 21 days, “so they spoke to their provider, who cleared them for a third injection,” one entry says.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis told a recent press conference that he knew residents who had received a third dose using fake names, but neither his office nor the state health service could provide any proof.
Despite a lack of FDA approval, San Francisco public health officials said on Tuesday they would provide an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to people who received the single-shot Johnson and Johnson variety – calling it a supplement rather than a booster.
Several studies are looking at booster shots for certain risk groups – people with weakened immune systems, adults over 60, and healthcare workers. But the verdict is still not on whether the general population might need it, said Dr Michelle Barron, senior medical director for infection prevention. UCHealth, a nonprofit health care system based in Aurora, Colorado. She said the best evidence for possible boosters is in people with compromised immune systems.
Israel is giving reminders to the elderly and several countries, including Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom, have approved them for certain people. The head of World Health Organization recently urged richer countries to stop giving boosters to make sure doses of the vaccine are available in other countries where few people have received their first injections.
Will Clart, a 67-year-old patient services worker at a Missouri hospital, received a third dose in May on his way to a local pharmacy. Clarity said he gave the pharmacist all of his information, but the pharmacist only realized after administering the vaccine that Clart’s name was in the immunization system.
“It looked like there was a benefit to that. And there was also some talk that we might need a booster eventually – mine was in five or six months so I thought I would go from there. ‘before that will give me a reminder,’ Clart said.
Ted Rall, a political cartoonist, explained in a Wall Street Journal editorial that he received a recall due to a history of lung problems, including asthma, swine flu and repeated episodes of bronchitis and pneumonia .
“I made up my mind after reading a report that states were likely to throw away 26.2 million unused doses due to low demand. My decision had no effect on policy and I saved a dose. vaccine out of the garbage, ”said Rall.
Welch, the graduate student from Maine, blamed people who refused to be vaccinated for political reasons. About 60 percent of eligible people in the United States are fully immunized.
“Their absolute demand and their cries of freedom trample on our public health and our community health. ”
