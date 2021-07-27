‘Some days I’m like’ Oh my God, what am I doing here? ‘

Wellington, New Zealand – In the 25 years that Lisa * has been a caregiver, the shortage of staff has only worsened.

His typical day consists of changing a patient’s dirty laundry, cleaning up his trash, accompanying him to and from the bathroom, helping him with his exercises, feeding him, taking him for a walk and washing him. .

“You can’t finish patient care because you just aren’t enough,” Lisa told Al Jazeera. “It means you feel like you’re failing people, and it’s not fair to them or to us.”

Tired of trying for years to fit 10 hours of work into an eight-hour shift, Lisa is one of more than 30,000 nurses, midwives and orderlies working in District Health Boards ( DHB) from New Zealand who have been negotiating with the government since last year to improve wages and working conditions.

“This is the workload that we are not happy with and it needs to change,” she said. “The number of patients is so large that it is impossible to plan or meet the demand.

The latest collective agreement – covering nurses, midwives and orderlies working for DHBs – expired on July 31 of last year. New Zealand’s 20 DHB funds and provide health services in the country.

In June, healthcare workers went on strike when employment negotiations between the New Zealand Nurses Organization (NZNO) and DHB collapsed.

The union wants a 17% increase in the total amount of wages paid, as well as sick leave for nurses when they need it, and that what they describe as a dangerous work environment be taken into account. .

Nurses and healthcare workers went on strike in June amid a dispute over wages and terms [Courtesy of NZNO]

A subsequent offer was tabled and rejected in July, leading to a vote in favor of a strike on July 29, as well as in August and September. The government then revised the offer and the union suspended its strike plan while nurses review the new proposal.

Health Minister Andrew Little said the union’s decision was a positive one.

“[The offer] was approved by a group of 120 delegated nurses for circulation for ratification and led to the [union] withdraw their strike notices. This is encouraging, but ultimately the decision rests with the member nurses.

Overwhelmed by work

Jessica * is a registered nurse living in Hawke’s Bay.

She adores nursing – a job she says she would even do “for free” – but is pushed around every day by a job that she says is physically, emotionally and mentally taxing.

“You have to get to work when you start a shift,” she told Al Jazeera. “You will be stressed, you will often not have time to complete tasks and in some cases this means that the distribution of drugs may be late. You will miss the ringing tones asking for help. Sometimes you may not be able to use the bathroom all day and only realize it when you get in your car.

“I understand budgets are tight, but health care is important to a nation. It is important that we take care of our people. I don’t understand why health care is not a priority. COVID-19 was especially hard on us as we literally had to risk our lives to go to work while everyone else was at home. And now we are rolling out the vaccine – where is the consideration? “

Auckland-based midwife and registered nurse Judith * has been involved in discussions about nurse retention and staffing for 20 years and says it’s disheartening how little has changed.

“It’s sad because I really love what I’m doing,” she said. “I love being able to work with women in what can be one of the happiest times of their lives. It is a privilege to be a part of this process.

Judith’s judgment came when her daughter told her that for the third year in a row she had to cook her own birthday dinner.

“It really hit home,” she said, noting that she now makes sure to avoid getting overwhelmed with work.

“I am now very active in asserting myself so that I take time and take breaks. It is not necessarily easy to get the time off I need, but it is necessary to protect myself.

Director of Industrial Services Glenda Alexander says much of the problem stems from gender discrimination.

“It’s a predominantly female job and like most care professions, women are expected to take care of it for free. Traditionally, roles such as teaching or nursing have been undervalued because soft skills were not seen as ‘work’, ”she said.

Little says the response to the latest pay offer was ‘encouraging’, but acknowledged that the nurses themselves would have the final say [File: Nick Perry/AP Photo]

Outside of pay negotiations, Alexander worked alongside DHB and unions to bring a pay equity demand to the government under the Equal Pay Act. The claim is expected to end by the end of the year.

As part of the pay equity demand, the NZNO interviewed over 200 nurses to determine if there are male-dominated equivalent roles in other jobs.

“It was an incredibly interesting exercise,” said Alexander. “Compare the work of the police, for example, which is dominated by men and better paid. They may have to witness horrible events and see horrible things, but there is a certain level of distance and the frequency of these events is arguably less than what nurses directly face on a daily basis. “

If the issue of discrimination is established, compensation will follow.

“We hope to see pay equity results by the end of the year, but strikes are a way to rectify the issues facing the health care profession and the public today.

The government has not disclosed details of its latest offer to healthcare workers, saying NZNO members have the right to see and assess it first. It has two components – a cost-of-living adjustment and the demand for pay equity, which Little, the Minister of Health, admitted has not made enough progress.

“What I can say is this is an improved salary offer for nurses,” he said.

The government has also promised a ministerial review of agreements regarding staff safety and the demand for intensive care, which have at times been “patchy,” he admitted.

“We need a strike”

DHB spokesman Dale Oliff said the DHB “was disappointed that the wage talks could not reach a deal and prevent the [June] strike.”

Oliff insists DHBs understand the pressure on healthcare professionals and have resumed formal negotiations to better understand what nurses want.

Compensation for health assistants currently starts at NZ $ 40,382 ($ 28,071) per year, with annual salaries for registered nurses starting at NZ $ 48,632 (NZ $ 33,819) and registered nurses, who take overall responsibility for patient care, starting at NZ $ 54,034 ($ 37,575).

Oliff says closing the gap between the lowest paid and those at the top of the ladder is a key part of the discussion and that the pay equity demand will be backdated by almost two years.

DHB declined to discuss details of their fourth offer, but Oliff says it is a significant improvement and includes a range of wellness and staffing measures.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said the government has also made efforts to hire more nurses and the number of annual practice certificate holders has increased by around 10% since 2017 to 61,039. Last year. Based on current figures, the number of nurses is expected to grow to over 63,400 this year and to over 64,600 in 2022.

On the front line, Lisa says the number of staff cannot adequately meet the needs of patients, especially as New Zealand’s population ages.

While nurses and healthcare workers say they enjoy their jobs, the job has become increasingly stressful with long hours for low pay. [Courtesy of NZNO]

“Our population is aging; they are living longer and their needs are greater, ”she said.

She feels more and more stressed about her job as she tries to do her best for the people she loves.

“Some days I’m like, ‘Oh my God, why am I here?’ and then I go home and I have absolutely had enough, ”she said. “I have a family to take care of and the workload makes everything else impossible. “

Lisa is angry with the leadership she describes as “completely out of touch” but is optimistic that the negotiations may now be coming to an end. The decision to strike was a last resort, but she believes it has served its purpose.

“Unfortunately, I think they need a strike to listen. They need to come down and see for themselves, rather than making decisions sitting behind a desk.”

* Names have been changed to protect the identity of nursing professionals who spoke to Al Jazeera.