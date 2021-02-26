Some colleges and universities plan a “more normal” fall semester.
Colleges and universities across the country are pledging to reopen more fully in the fall, with some administrators fearing that students will return to campus if normalcy, or some semblance of it, is not restored by September.
Schools, from large public institutions to small private institutions, have announced plans to move students back to dormitories, deploy faculty to teach most (if not all) classes in person, and restart extracurricular activities, in stark contrast to the last academic year of great virtual classes and limited social contact. The announcement of these changes coincides with the sending of Letters of Acceptance to the Class of 2025.
Some schools have suffered a severe blow due to delayed admissions or the loss of room and board fees.
Bradley University, in Peoria, Illinois, which has 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students, said earlier this month it would return to “traditional residential education” in the fall, with classes and activities in person on campus.
Kansas State University announced Wednesday that it is also planning a “more normal” fall semester, with classes, events and activities largely in person. Ohio state on Thursday announced plans to offer “robust” in-person activities and lessons, allowing students to live in halls of residence and fans to attend football matches.
Katherine Fleming, New York University Marshal told his colleagues in an email on Tuesday that he expected “all professors to teach their courses in person, in class, in the fall of 2021.” She admitted, however, that it would in part depend on whether enough teachers were vaccinated by then.
Indeed, most school officials said their ability to deliver on those promises depended on factors such as the extent to which the virus could be suppressed, the availability of the vaccine – which is still scarce, even for those who are eligible – and government advice. authorities.
Despite their hope for the fall, schools have struggled to control the virus. Positivity rates increased in college students, as in the general population, during vacations, when people were traveling. Administrators have issued many stern warnings that small parties and gatherings are a source of infection. Many noted, however, that the classroom itself has not been shown to be a vector of infection, as long as students and teachers adhere to safety guidelines such as wearing masks and social distancing.
More than 120,000 cases of coronavirus have been linked to U.S. colleges and universities since January 1, and more than 530,000 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, according to a New York Times investigation. The Times identified more than 100 deaths, but the vast majority involved employees, not students.
Source link