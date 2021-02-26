Some colleges and universities plan a “more normal” fall semester.

Colleges and universities across the country are pledging to reopen more fully in the fall, with some administrators fearing that students will return to campus if normalcy, or some semblance of it, is not restored by September.

Schools, from large public institutions to small private institutions, have announced plans to move students back to dormitories, deploy faculty to teach most (if not all) classes in person, and restart extracurricular activities, in stark contrast to the last academic year of great virtual classes and limited social contact. The announcement of these changes coincides with the sending of Letters of Acceptance to the Class of 2025.

Some schools have suffered a severe blow due to delayed admissions or the loss of room and board fees.

Bradley University, in Peoria, Illinois, which has 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students, said earlier this month it would return to “traditional residential education” in the fall, with classes and activities in person on campus.

Kansas State University announced Wednesday that it is also planning a “more normal” fall semester, with classes, events and activities largely in person. Ohio state on Thursday announced plans to offer “robust” in-person activities and lessons, allowing students to live in halls of residence and fans to attend football matches.