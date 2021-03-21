Some American Muslim groups are trying to spread the word that getting vaccinated against Covid will not break the Ramadan fast.

With Ramadan In less than a month, some Muslim organizations in the United States began to address a crucial question: whether the Ramadan fast from dawn to dusk prohibits Muslims from receiving vaccine injections during the day.

The executive director of the Islamic Society of North America, Basharat Saleem, said that many scholars of Islamic law had been consulted on the matter.

“The answer is no,” he said. “It doesn’t break the fast.”

The group joined with dozens of others last year to organize a Muslim national task force on Covid-19, which has sought advice from Muslim jurists. They generally agreed, Saleem said, that getting the Covid-19 vaccine was okay during Ramadan or any other time. A vaccine “will not invalidate the fast because it has no nutritional value and is injected into the muscle,” the task force said, a decision that in the past has covered influenza vaccines and others. vaccinations.

The question of whether vaccinations are allowed during Ramadan is not only a concern among Muslims, and perhaps not even the main one; there have been questions in the world too on the presence of prohibited ingredients, such as pork products, in vaccines. Some have also expressed doubts about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine similar to those of some Catholic leaders, since the cells used in its development and production had a distant link with abortion.