Some American Muslim groups are trying to spread the word that getting vaccinated against Covid will not break the Ramadan fast.
With Ramadan In less than a month, some Muslim organizations in the United States began to address a crucial question: whether the Ramadan fast from dawn to dusk prohibits Muslims from receiving vaccine injections during the day.
The executive director of the Islamic Society of North America, Basharat Saleem, said that many scholars of Islamic law had been consulted on the matter.
“The answer is no,” he said. “It doesn’t break the fast.”
The group joined with dozens of others last year to organize a Muslim national task force on Covid-19, which has sought advice from Muslim jurists. They generally agreed, Saleem said, that getting the Covid-19 vaccine was okay during Ramadan or any other time. A vaccine “will not invalidate the fast because it has no nutritional value and is injected into the muscle,” the task force said, a decision that in the past has covered influenza vaccines and others. vaccinations.
The question of whether vaccinations are allowed during Ramadan is not only a concern among Muslims, and perhaps not even the main one; there have been questions in the world too on the presence of prohibited ingredients, such as pork products, in vaccines. Some have also expressed doubts about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine similar to those of some Catholic leaders, since the cells used in its development and production had a distant link with abortion.
Muslim healthcare workers, even those who have publicly urged people to get vaccinated, have recognized the ethical difficulties.
“These decisions are a matter of personal conscience,” said Dr. Hasan Shanawani, president of American Muslim Health Professionals and a practicing respirologist in Michigan. But preserving life is one of Islam’s highest tenets, he said, and given the current shortage of vaccines in many places, ethics, for him, were straightforward.
Refusing a vaccine means “potentially putting us all at risk,” said Dr Shanawani, who has treated hundreds of Covid-19 patients over the past year. “Take whatever vaccine you have. God is the most forgiving. When the current emergency has passed, he added, then a person may be more discriminating about which vaccine to take.
Haaris Ahmad, the president of a large and diverse mosque in the Detroit suburb, said he had heard all of these concerns. He assured members of the mosque that academics largely agree that a vaccination would not break the Ramadan fast, and he also told people that if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was the only option easily available, they should take it.
But he also recognized that people would rather not have to think about these things, especially during the holiest month of the Muslim calendar. Its mosque is therefore hosting a vaccination clinic next Monday evening, which would allow people to receive two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine just before the start of Ramadan in mid-April. And although the event was initially advertised in general vaccine language, Ahmad said, the latest leaflet includes more explicit advice on what do not be offered at the clinic: “NOTE”, it is written “Not J&J”.
