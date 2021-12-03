Somalia: Security Council adopts resolution to keep hackers at bay

The latest report of the Secretary-General report on the situation in the country shows that joint anti-piracy efforts have resulted in a steady decline in attacks and hijackings since 2011.

However, although piracy off the Somali coast has been “suppressed”, the persistent threat of resurgence remains.

As such – under Chapter VII of the Charter, which provides for coercive measures – the security Council adopted Resolution 2608, which condemns, inter alia, piracy and armed robbery at sea off the coast of Somalia, stressing that it exacerbates instability by introducing “illicit species that fuel crime, corruption and terrorism “.

Make amends

In its resolution, the ambassadors said that investigations and prosecutions must continue for all those who “illegally plan, organize, finance or profit from pirate attacks off the coast of Somalia”.

The Somali authorities have been urged to put in place mechanisms to safely return belongings seized by pirates and to patrol coastal waters to prevent and suppress future acts of armed robbery at sea.

At the same time, they were asked to bring to justice those who used Somali territory to “plan, facilitate or commit criminal acts of piracy and armed robbery at sea”.

Member States have been urged – at the request of the Somali authorities and with notification to the Secretary-General – to strengthen the country’s maritime capabilities and to cooperate as appropriate in prosecuting suspected pirates for hostage-taking.

The resolution also encourages the Somali government to join the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, and develop a corresponding legal architecture as part of its efforts to target money laundering and the financial support structures on which piracy networks survive.

UN Photo / Eskinder Debebe The UN Security Council unanimously adopts a resolution condemning and deploring all acts of piracy and armed robbery at sea off the coast of Somalia.

Authorization to fight against piracy

The Security Council renewed its call on States and regional organizations to deploy warships, weapons and military aircraft to combat piracy, and underlined the importance of international coordination.

At the same time, the resolution authorized – for a further period of three months – states and regional organizations cooperating with the Somali authorities to combat piracy and armed robbery at sea off Somalia, “for which the Somali authorities have previously notified the Secretary General ”.

Calls to action

By its resolution, the Council called on all States to “take appropriate measures … to prevent the illicit financing of acts of piracy and the laundering of its proceeds …”[and] criminalize piracy under their domestic law ”.

Countries were also urged to cooperate in the investigation and prosecution of anyone responsible for or associated with acts of piracy and armed robbery off the coast of Somalia, including international criminal networks.

Resolution 2608 hailed the continued work of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Global Maritime Crime Program ensure that those suspected of piracy are prosecuted and those convicted, imprisoned in accordance with international legal standards.

Finally, the resolution recognized the interests of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) regarding privately contracted security personnel on board ships in high risk areas and commended their continued role in combating piracy – particularly in coordination with UNODC, the World Food Program (PAM), the shipping industry and all other parties involved.