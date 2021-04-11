Somalia: international partners “ prioritize national interest ”, as political deadlock persists

The African Union (AU), the European Union (EU); The African regional trade bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the United Nations met on Friday, “in light of the seriousness of the current political stalemate in Somalia in the face of delayed elections and the persistent stalemate dialogue between the federal government and some leaders of the federal member states, ”said a joint statement issued after the discussions.

The deadline for new parliamentary elections expired last December, and a scheduled one-person-one-vote presidential election has been postponed, until leaders can agree on a way forward.

According to press reports, the current government led by Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is no longer recognized by two of the five states, and its four-year presidential term officially ended before an agreement on how to conduct new polls. .

Respect unity

At the end of their deliberations, the international meeting – where the UN was represented by the head of political and peacebuilding affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo – reiterated its respect for “sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Somalia ”, and called for an immediate return to dialogue. , “Seek compromise on the outstanding issues and ensure that no action is taken that would undermine the stability of Somalia, which is essential for the maintenance of international peace and security.”

The AU, EU, IGAD and UN further stressed that the agreement of September 17 last year, in which the president and the five regional leaders agreed on a model revised election, “remains the most viable route to holding elections as soon as possible.” possible”.

The statement urged the government and leaders of federal member states to review and validate the recommendations of the Baidoa Technical Committee of February 16, 2021 and to “seek agreement through compromise on all outstanding issues necessary for implementation. rapid implementation of the elections ”.

Negative impact

He called on international partners to find new ways to help leaders reach agreement and avoid any “parallel process, by-elections or new initiatives leading to an extension of previous terms.”

Multilateral bodies have expressed serious concern that the political stalemate “is having a negative impact on peace, security, stability and prosperity in Somalia and beyond”.

Partners called on Somali leaders to continue making progress towards state-building and more inclusive politics, especially with regard to the elections and the path to a peaceful transition of power, as soon as possible.