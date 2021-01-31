Somalia: al-Shabab activists attack Mogadishu hotel

Al-Shabab militants regularly attack

Islamist activists in Somalia have been implicated in a shootout with security forces at a hotel in the capital, Mogadishu.

Al-Shabab said he was behind the attack on the Afrik Hotel, which began with a car bomb on Sunday afternoon.

The number of casualties has not yet been confirmed, but police said many people had been rescued.

The group, which is linked to al Qaeda, regularly carries out attacks against the government.

A car hit the hotel’s main entrance and exploded before gunmen stormed the building, officials and others said at the scene.

“The explosion shook the hotel as we sat inside and talked. We were panicked, confused,” witness Ahmed Nur said, quoted by Reuters news agency.

Ambulances were photographed near the scene of the bombing

Activists have targeted the Afrik Hotel despite being in a heavily guarded area near the city’s main airport, BBC’s Bella Hassan reported from Mogadishu.

The hotel is known to be a gathering place for Somali government officials and a local police captain said a number of lawmakers and senior military officials were inside at the time of the attack.

Images on social media showed large plumes of smoke rising in the city earlier Sunday.

The violent siege comes just weeks after former US President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of some 700 troops who had supported the efforts of local security forces against militant groups, including al-Shabab.

There are fears that the withdrawal could lead to further instability in the country, which is due to hold elections next month.